Sam Szmodics receives first Ireland call-up as three players ruled out of Andorra and Hungary friendlies

Stephen Kenny has called in Peterborough United midfielder Sam Szmodics to his Ireland squad as three players have been ruled out of the upcoming friendlies against Andorra and Hungary.

Goalkeeper Darren Randolph (hip) and forwards Callum Robinson (achilles) and Aaron Connolly (foot) have all withdrawn from the squad through injury.



Peterborough star Szmodics (25) has received his first international call-up following an impressive campaign with the Posh, which saw the attacking midfielder score 15 goals as the club secured promotion to the Championship.

Szmodics started his career with hometown club Colchester United and joined Bristol City in 2019. But he failed to break through there and had a successful loan spell at Peterborough prior to a permanent move there at the beginning of this season.

His team-mates there include Jack Taylor, an Irish U21 international under Kenny who would have been watched regularly this term.

The midfielder's grandmother hails from Granard in Co. Longford. Ironically enough, she married a Hungarian which explains the Szmodics surname and he would also be eligible to play for Ireland's opponents on June 8.

Bournemouth goalkeeper Mark Travers has also been called into the squad.

Captain Seamus Coleman has been passed fit for the training camp after having his injury assessed this week.

Swansea City duo Conor Hourihane and Ryan Manning will link up with the squad on Monday after their EFL Championship play-off final.

Shamrock Rovers playmaker Daniel Mandroiu will report for duty on Sunday following the SSE Airtricity Premier Division game against Longford Town.

Republic of Ireland (v Andorra and Hungary)

Goalkeepers: Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Gavin Bazunu (Rochdale, on loan from Manchester City), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth).

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur), Lee O’Connor (Tranmere Rovers, on loan from Celtic), James McClean (Stoke City), Ryan Manning (Swansea City), Shane Duffy (Brighton and Hove Albion), Dara O’Shea (West Bromwich Albion), John Egan (Sheffield United), Andrew Omobamidele (Norwich City).

Midfielders: Josh Cullen (Anderlecht), Conor Hourihane (Swansea City, on loan from Aston Villa), Harry Arter (Nottingham Forest), Jason Knight (Derby County), Jayson Molumby (Preston North End, on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion), Jamie McGrath (St. Mirren), Daniel Mandroiu (Shamrock Rovers).

Forwards: James Collins (Cardiff City), Adam Idah (Norwich City), Troy Parrott (Tottenham Hotspur), Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham United), Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth), Daryl Horgan (Wycombe Wanderers), Sam Szmodics (Peterborough United).