Sam Allardyce wants to succeed Martin O'Neill as Republic of Ireland manager

After Brighton boss Chris Hughton ruled himself out of the job on Thursday, ex-Limerick boss Allardyce is has let it be known that he would like to be considered by FAI officials for their top coaching job.

Allardyce has been out of work since he was sacked by Everton at the end of last season, but he has expressed a desire to have a second shot at international management after his spell with England came to an abrupt end in 2016 when he was caught out in a newspaper sting discussing transfer trading.

"International football is completely different from Premier League football," said Allardyce last year. "And having worked at seven clubs and kept four of them up after coming in midway through the season - what more can I achieve?

"Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal aren't going to come in for me so maybe international football would be a challenge I would be willing to take. It would depend on the opportunity and how successful that international team can be."

Mick McCarthy is favourite to return for a second spell as Ireland boss, with Dundalk manager Stephen Kenny also in the frame to succeed O'Neill.

