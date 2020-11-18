Ryan Manning to make senior debut as Stephen Kenny makes five changes for Bulgaria clash

Ryan Manning has a shot saved by goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher during a Republic of Ireland training session at the FAI National Training Centre in Abbotstown, Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Stephen Kenny has made five changes to the Ireland starting XI for tonight's must-win clash with Bulgaria at the Avivia.

Ryan Manning will make his senior Ireland debut after being selected to start at left back. Kenny has also given first competitive starts to Ronan Curtis and Jason Knight while Conor Hourihane and James Collins also come in.

Adam Idah (injury), Jayson Molumby (suspension), Jeff Hendrick (suspension), Matt Doherty (Covid-19) and James McClean (Covid-19) are the players replaced.

Troy Parrott, Jack Byrne, and Josh Cullen among those starting the game on the bench.

Team: Darren Randolph; Dara O'Shea, Shane Duffy, Kevin Long, Ryan Manning; Jason Knight, Conor Hourihane, Robbie Brady; Daryl Horgan, James Collins, Ronan Curtis

Online Editors