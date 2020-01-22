Ryan Johansson's agent confirms midfielder 'will represent Sweden in the future'
The agent of Ireland underage international Ryan Johansson has confirmed that the Bayern Munich starlet has declared his allegiances with Sweden.
Born in Luxembourg to a Swedish father and Irish mother, he played at underage level for Luxembourg but declared for Ireland subsequently, winning two U19 caps in 2018.
On the subject of the central midfielder's allegiances, his agent, Hasan Cetinkaya, revealed: "It's been hard. There has been a lot of pressure from Ireland.
"They were very proud that he played for Bayern Munich."
On Wednesday, Johansson joined Sevilla B, who play in the third tier of Spanish football, in a loan deal from Bayern.
Online Editors
