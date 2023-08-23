Ruesha Littlejohn heads for London in Lionesses move

Ruesha Littlejohn has joined the growing Irish contingent with the London City Lionesses as the club have backed her to bring her World Cup form to the club stage.

Litthejohn travelled to the World Cup finals with Ireland as a free agent as she’d been released by Aston Villa but the London outfit, who had already signed up Grace Moloney and Niamh Farrelly, have now added Scottish native Littlejohn to their panel for their promotion push next season.

"Ruesha is an experienced midfielder who has already played at the highest level, so she will be an important player for us this year,” says manager Carolina Morace.

“She is an international player who offers experience and technical skill, with good vision across the pitch. She can be another role model for the younger players that we have here. In the modern concept of football there are two phases: in possession and out of possession. She has a lot of vision with her defending but she is also good attacking from deeper areas."

Littlejohn said: “I had a few weeks off after the World Cup to rest and recover, so I haven't had a normal preseason but I think it'll be okay. It's just nice to get back in for training and being around the team. My ambition is to play lots of minutes and compete in the league, hopefully we can push at the top end of the table and fight for promotion."