Ruaidhri Higgins leaves Dundalk to join Stephen Kenny's backroom team

Dundalk have confirmed the departure of assistant manager Ruaidhri Higgins to join Stephen Kenny's Ireland backroom team.

Higgins will function as chief scout and opposition analyst under Kenny after a deal was thrashed out between the FAI and the League of Ireland champions who had expressed disappointment that an approach was made to a staff member that was under contract.

"The FAI has reached an agreement to enable Ruaidhri's departure," said Dundalk boss Vinny Perth.

"We put a huge emphasis and value on contracts at this club and we are satisfied that the matter has been dealt with in the correct manner.

"This is a wonderful opportunity for Ruaidhri and he leaves with the well-wishes of everyone in Dundalk. He was a popular and valuable member of our backroom team and I would like to thank him for the support and assistance he gave me during his time at the club.

"If you want a championship-winning team, then I believe you need championship-winning staff. Ruaidhri was certainly that and I’ll always be grateful to him for what he did for me.

"For too long, managers have overlooked people in the background but every person, including Ruaidhri, made a huge contribution last season and we all wish him the very best of luck."

Higgins played for Kenny at Derry and Dundalk and after he retired from football, the Dubliner brought him onto his coaching staff at Oriel Park as the opposition analyst.



His brief included travelling around Europe to watch forthcoming opponents and that will be a major part of his role with Ireland along with keeping tabs with players on a regular basis.

Higgins was promoted to assist Perth after Kenny left Dundalk to join the FAI.

Kenny has also confirmed that he has promoted U21 staff members Damien Doyle and Kevin Mulholland to the senior set-up.

Doyle has been appointed as Head of Athletic Performance and Mulholland joins the medical team as a Chartered Physiotherapist.

