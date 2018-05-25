Roy Keane believes that his old Manchester United team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo can make all the difference in tomorrow's Champions League final.

Roy Keane tells Alex Ferguson to 'get well soon' as he predicts former Man United teammate to decide Champions League

Keane believes Real Madrid will prevail and says that Ronaldo is the main reason for that.

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo

"Who do I think will win it? I think Real will win it," said Keane, speaking yesterday after Ireland's training session ahead of Monday's game in France. "Why? Ronaldo. And there are some good support acts too. But I wouldn't begrudge Liverpool.

"I think Liverpool are playing some good stuff but in my opinion, Real would probably just edge it because of Ronaldo." The Ireland assistant manager also sent his best wishes to his and Ronaldo's former boss Alex Ferguson who is recovering from a brain haemorrhage.

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah. Photo: PA Wire

Keane and Ferguson have fallen out spectacularly since the Cork man's departure from Old Trafford in 2005, and he was to the point when asked if he had any message for the Scot. "What do you think it would be?" he replied. "Get well soon, of course."

Meanwhile, Ireland striker Jonathan Walters has suggested he will be allowed to move on from Burnley. Walters made just five appearances for the club in an injury-interrupted season - his only start came in a League Cup game. However, the striker was fit for the last month of the campaign and couldn't get into the side and Sean Dyche has indicated he can seek new employment. "I have got another year left," said Walters. "I am not going to rush any decisions. It was all a bit odd coming back after being in rehab in January.

"I was quite isolated being on my own. I am not one to throw the toys out of the pram. I kept the head down and didn't miss a day's training.

"It was the beginning of April when I was available but apart from being on the bench for the Stoke game, there was not much else."

When pressed on whether he was in Dyche's plans, Walters said: "Probably not. "We had a chat at the end of the season. I think, if I wanted to move on, I don't think that's an issue club-wise. We'll see what happens." The 34-year-old has opted to stay on with Ireland for the Euro 2020 campaign but conceded he needs to play regular football to do that.

