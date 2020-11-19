Roy Keane paints bleak picture for Ireland as he says things will get worse for Stephen Kenny's men

Roy Keane fears Stephen Kenny's tough reign as Ireland manager will continue into 2021, as he suggested the troubles of recent months will not be solved any time soon.

Kenny has failed to win any of his first eight games in charge at senior level and his team have failed to score in their last seven matches.

Yet Keane suggested the former Dundalk boss faces a challenging start to 2021, when he will be under pressure to get some positive results in the World Cup qualifiers, with Ireland now third seeds for the draw on December 7.

When asked to reflect on Ireland's scoring problems, Keane admitted this is a flaw that will not be covered up quickly.

"You can see why they are not scoring," he told ITV Sport. "They had some really good chances (against Bulgaria), but they just can't take them.

"This has been a problem for a long time now. Goals have been lacking in the Ireland team and now they have some big problems.

"There is a lack of quality. These lads are playing in the lower leagues in England, it's not a great sign for Ireland.

"People might look now where Ireland are and think it can't get any worse. I think it will. Even the last few months, the opposition hasn't been that great, but they can't seem to score a goal. A real lack of quality."

Meanwhile, former Sky Sports host Richard Keys has ripped into Keane, accusing the former Manchester United captain of a cheap attack on Manchester City's Kyle Walker when he labelled him "an idiot" in Manchester City's game against Liverpool earlier this month.

"We were always very much aware that if we were going to criticise then it had to be done constructively," said Keys on his personal website.

"That we could offer both explanation and education. Andy Gray did that better than anyone else - and he's still doing it. Teams and their managers back then were so sensitive. I can only imagine what would've happened If we'd ever called Gary Neville a 'car crash' and an 'idiot'. And there were plenty of opportunities!

"You can see where this is going can't you? What a disgrace Roy. Cheap.

"Even by your standards. How would you have described your assault on Alf-Inge Haland - an incident that would've seen you arrested anywhere other than on the pitch?

"We all remember Keane in 2008 hammering me - saying 'he'd rather go to the dentist' than be an analyst - actually, I'll use the word I hate 'pundit' - because few actually 'analyse' anything these days.

"He also once said 'there are ex-players and ex-referees being given air-time who I wouldn't listen to in a pub'. Quite Roy. And you're now one of them.

"I don't have to defend Walker Look at his career. A car crash? An idiot? I don’t think so."

Online Editors