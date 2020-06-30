Roy Keane linked with Azerbaijan head coach role

Roy Keane is reportedly in talks to become the next manager of Azerbaijan.

The former Sunderland and Ipswich manager has been out of football since stepping down as assistant manager to Martin O'Neill at Nottingham Forest last year.

Keane has spoken about his desire to return to coaching, with the Corkman understood to be discussing terms with the Azerbaijan Football Federation Association (AFFA) over becoming their next head coach.

Keane left his role as Ireland assistant manager, again under O'Neill, in 2018.

The AFFA have told local media that Keane is among a number of candidates being considered to replace Nikola Jurcevic as the national team boss.

