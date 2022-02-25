Roy Keane: ‘If I came up against an Irish lad, I had no interest in speaking to them’

Roy Keane has revealed he had 'no interest' in talking to fellow Irish team-mates when he played against them in the Premier League, as he made some outspoken comments in a live edition of The Overlap alongside Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher.

Keane was in Manchester with his Sky Sports colleagues for a show that has now been released on YouTube, with the former Manchester United and Ireland captain venting his frustration at the friendly on-field banter exchanged by players in the modern game.

"If I came up against an Irish lad, I had no interest in speaking to them," said Keane. "Sometimes, I wasn't even speaking to my own team-mates!

"That's the way it was. It's not old school, it's good school. I see City and United lads chatting after the game. I just don't think it's right."

Keane also opened up on his time as assistant manager at Aston Villa, as he suggested some of the players working under manager Paul Lambert failed to live up to his expectations.

"We had a brilliant dressing-room at Manchester United, and you assume it's the same everywhere - it's not," stated Keane.

"It's only when you go to another club and see so-called professional footballers, imposters I call them.

"I went to coach at Aston Villa (in 2014). Honestly, there were players at the club like scumbags. They would have been scumbags on a building site.

"They didn't train properly. They didn't speak to staff properly. Then you wonder why they don't win anything, because they've people like you in the dressing-room!

"The strange thing is, you turn up on time and train properly and they think there's something wrong with you. No, you're supposed to train like it's the last training session you'll ever have. They're like, ‘Nah, not for me’. He pauses. 'P***k!"

Keane also told a story recalling his first team talk as Sunderland manager, when Ireland striker David Connolly highlighted a big oversight in his analysis of the opposition.

"My first team talk at Sunderland, we played Derby County away," he recalled. "This was the first time I had spoken to a group of players. We're in a hotel near Derby, I'm speaking to the players and thinking 'I've got to get this right and win the players over'. You over-analyse things sometimes in your head.

"I'm speaking about Derby and I go on about their goalkeeper for a bit long. I said 'he's not great on crosses, get into him, somebody nail him in the first few minutes', I kept going on.

"There was a player in the background, David Connolly who was one of the strikers, who had his hand up down the back. I'm thinking 'he hardly needs the toilet'.

"I keep going on and eventually I go 'Dave, what is it', you know this was my big moment.

"Then he goes: 'You know that goalkeeper you keep going on about? Yeah, he was sold two weeks ago’.”

"I said 'there you go, the scouts can't do their jobs properly'. Everyone was dead relaxed after it and we won 2-1. You can talk about team talks, but you need these light moments. You can win players over."