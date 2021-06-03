Roy Keane hails ‘outstanding’ Jack Grealish

England's Jack Grealish in action with Austria's Xaver Schlager at the Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough last night. Photo: Getty

Roy Keane has compared Jack Grealish to another Manchester United legend Cristiano Ronaldo, describing the former Republic of Ireland player as ‘pure quality’.

Bukayo Saka's first England goal gave Gareth Southgate's side a 1-0 victory over Austria as they kicked off their countdown to Euro 2020.

Saka won it after 57 minutes when Jesse Lingard's pass, after Grealish's surging run, was poked into his path and he finished into an empty net from an angle.

Grealish needed an ice pack after he came off in the second half but the player himself said it was just a bit of stress to his shin and was not concerned.

Read More

Keane was gushing in his praise for ‘outstanding’ Grealish and said the he could do for England what Ronaldo does for Portugal.

"He’s a pure quality player,’ former United skipper Keane said of Grealish on ITV. “Every time I watch him play, he affects the game.

“I’d find it very hard to leave him out of the starting XI. He could be the star man for England, he makes things happen.

“He has courage and always wants the ball in tight areas. Like Cristiano Ronaldo at Portugal, you need players like that in your team. He’s outstanding.”

Grealish has been linked with a move to Old Trafford along with Spurs striker Harry Kane, who also has family roots in Ireland. United’s rivals City also have an eye on signing the pair after the Euros.