Roy Keane agrees deal to reunite with Martin O'Neill at Nottingham Forest

Roy Keane has agreed a deal to become Martin O'Neill's assistant at Nottingham Forest after attending their win over Wigan on Saturday.

The Corkman was back at the City Ground after fulfilling some personal commitments in Ireland last week.

O'Neill had said that the 47-year-old had some things to consider before accepting Forest's offer. They related to his own managerial ambitions, while Keane's father is also unwell.

However, after the win over Wigan O'Neill said he was planning to step up talks after the former Irish assistant showed his interest by taking in a Forest game.

"I do expect a decision from him in the near future," said O'Neill after his side's 3-1 success.

"He had commitments in Ireland and, in fact, I was initially planning to be involved in one of those, which was an event for young Liam Miller, who died of cancer.

"Roy had things to do with that on Thursday and another engagement on Friday night.

"But I was speaking to him late on Friday and he was hoping to make it here for the game - and he managed to do that, so I am delighted."

Keane was involved in a couple of scraps during his final year with Ireland but O'Neill joked that the potential flashpoint would be in management meetings.

"Obviously I think it would be very nice. Whatever arguments that might take place will probably be between him and me," he said.

"We have worked together for five years at international level and obviously I enjoyed working with him immensely. But there were periods where you were apart - so now we will see how we go.

"I will give him a little tinkle, obviously in the hope that everything is working out and that he will join us."

Meanwhile, St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright says the club have received enquiries about David McMillan after they decided to make the Dubliner available for transfer.

McMillan joined the Scottish top-flight side from Dundalk a year ago but suffered an injury in his first game that set him back.

He still has 18 months left to run on his contract. Shamrock Rovers would be keen on bringing him back to Ireland, while Dundalk head coach Vinny Perth says they would take an active interest if the 30-year-old decided he wanted to move back to the League of Ireland.

"It's no slight on David. He has suffered because Matty (Kennedy) has also done well up front and sometimes we have only played one striker," said manager Wright.

"It took David a while to get over the hamstring injury in his first game against Partick Thistle.

"But football is a business as well as a sport. I think David is a very good player but we have to balance the books and people have to go out when you are bringing players in."

Burnley boss Sean Dyche is hopeful that Robbie Brady will make a quick recovery from the setback that forced him off in Saturday's FA Cup drubbing at Manchester City. Brady felt pain in his groin and came off as a precaution.

Irish Independent