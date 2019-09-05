Roy Curtis: 'Why it was a night of Swiss redemption for Mick McCarthy 17 years on from his darkest day'

Yet, when David McGoldrick launched himself on that miraculous 85th minute rescue mission, the roar that filled the Dublin Four hothouse felt like the soundtrack of atonement.

It was a draw, that in that fever-pitched moment, felt like a victory.

And, perhaps, at last McCarthy could affix a full stop to the unhappiest chapter in the story of his professional life.

If the Irish manager once more finds himself sharing the back pages with a sharp-tongued Roy Keane on the occasion of a Swiss visit to Dublin, there the similarities end.

When Mick last encountered Switzerland, back in the superheated post-Saipan nuclear winter, the old Lansdowne Road resembled a sporting Chernobyl – belching out toxic, radioactive fumes that soon did for the manager.

On that pernicious, spiteful night in 2002, with the septic perfume of rebellion in the air, they hissed and jeered the Irish manager, cried out for their exiled king, Keane.

That horrible evening of fear and loathing amounted to the guillotine of popular opinion falling pitilessly; the head of McCarthy effectively tossed into the Ballsbridge gutter.

Here, in marked contrast, the coliseum bellowed its approval at the end, the Aviva igniting with euphoric fury when McGoldrick craned his neck to James McClean’s cross, to score a mood-altering goal that secured his cult status with the green-clad ultras.

Ireland were imperfect, Switzerland far more polished, but the equalising goal was priceless because it maintained momentum and confidence and the feel-good factor.

For that alone McCarthy, perhaps, was entitled to enjoy a certain sense of liberation from those old ghosts.

Glass half full: Ireland had bravely rescued a point against the world’s 11th-ranked team to maintain their unbeaten start and remain firmly in the Euro 2020 picture.

Glass half empty: Two home points dropped and a chance to deliver a knockout Group D blow to the Swiss lost.

The truth is probably a composite of the two: Ireland were scruffy and disjointed, but on the high-octane fuels of determination and character they fought their way back from calamity.

Fabian Schar had threatened to inflict a grievous wound on Ireland’s dream of playing a major finals on home soil.

The irony of his old nemesis, Keane, again invading the back pages at another pivotal hour for Irish football – his comments about Jon Walters detonating one more commotion – would hardly have been lost on the 60-year-old.

Beneath that long shadow of the past, McCarthy, nearly two decades older, infinitely more at ease in his own skin, no longer resembles a man besieged by those ancient memories.

His second coming had begun with an undeniably positive Group D statement, ten points from four games, even if the table which has them six clear of the Swiss remains largely a Gibraltar-facilitated illusion.

And, clearly, there were legitimate pre-match causes for concern as this team entered a decisive phase in their evolution.

That none of McCarthy’s strikers had an international goal to their name fuelled fears that the Swiss might inflict another familiar squall of angst upon Irish football.

But then came McGoldrick’s deadly sword thrust and a metaphorical sunshine broke through the Dublin dusk.

If an absence of a serrated edge was evident on the rare menacing occasions in the opening 45 minutes when Ireland penetrated deep into the danger zone – McGoldrick’s moment of wonder ultimately changes the narrative.

Jeff Hendrick winning his 50th cap, was searching for the lost magic of absolute confidence, the priceless certainty which had enabled him to seize the 2016 French summer like a man destined for something close to greatness.

Evidently stimulated by such a landmark achievement, Hendrick had his creative moments early on.

But when Ireland’s midfield three were overwhelmed after the break, when groans greeted Schar’s strike, McCarthy must, briefly, have been transported back to the end of his first coming.

Then, McGoldrick made the stage his own.

With one powerful thrust of his striker's neck muscles, McCarthy could erase 2002 from his mind and focus again on the happy possibilities of the 2020 summer.

And, an hour of redemption which the Irish manager has craved for the longest time.

