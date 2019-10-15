Roy Curtis: 'No goals in three October hours says it all - Ireland have been awful'

MICK McCarthy wore the tired, frostbitten and vaguely disoriented expression of a mountaineer taking on the Matterhorn in a frigid and killing Alpine fog.

As night enveloped the cantons, the giddy peaks of a Euro 2020 summer seemed suddenly distant and elusive, the gradient as forbidding as the climb to that storied Swiss peak that stretches all of 14,692 feet into the snow-capped heavens.

A second deflating result in 72 hours, his captain red-carded and out of the decisive Dublin date with Denmark, more than three hours of October muddling without so much as a solitary goal, six goals in seven games (two against Gibraltar) has left McCarthy staring into the void.

If the doors are not yet padlocked, if Ireland’s destiny is still in their own hands, those with even a cursory knowledge of the history of decisive November Dublin dates against Christian Eriksen’s Vikings might struggle to subdue their inclination towards pessimism.

Beyond the authentically heroic Darren Randolph – the Middlesbrough goalkeeper including a penalty save in a bulging catalogue of brilliance – Ireland were distant poor relations.

If the second half saw some small improvement, if at least there was some ambition unveiled, it could hardly have been other than an upgrade on a truly dismal opening 45 minutes.

McCarthy railed in his eve of match press conference against the "peddlers of doom and gloom", those who declined to dapple his team in rays of acclaim in the aftermath of Saturday’s hopelessly turgid and monochrome draw in Georgia.

His irritation can only have been dredged from the depths of his natural born fighter’s soul.

Even Comical Ali might struggle to put a positive spin on the last three days: Ireland have been awful.

Too often spluttering along in the aesthetic slow lane the team has failed to invade the imagination.

In the RTE studio last night, the old left-footed Highbury poet Liam Brady could not contain his dismay at the end of a contest where Ireland’s passing of the ball might have prompted meteorologists to check whether a freak hurricane had blown in over Lake Geneva.

If the second half was not as bleak, the recurring pattern of early incoherence had, by then, allowed the Swiss to seize control of the night and their own destiny.

Defeat, with midfield again a wasteland of invention and only the defiance of Randolph a firewall between Ireland and humiliation, capped a few days when the team’s share price took a noticeable dip on football’s financial markets.

Tbilisi, and the dreary dregs it yielded against opponents ranked a lowly 94th in the world, was notable primarily for the manager’s reluctance to unshackle Ireland’s most thrilling attacking tyro in fully two decades.

Aaron Connolly, fresh from inflicting the kind of torture on Champions League finalists Tottenham beside which an evening on a medieval rack might have seemed but a small misery, was only unleased 12 minutes from time.

Restricted to the dying dregs of a miserable contest, the Galway teen emerged as a storehouse of hope, showcasing the electrifying pace and cold-eyed ambition which prompted Richard Dunne to compare him with a young Robbie Keane.

So, if the torrential rain that blew in from the Alps brought to the Stade de Genève the properties of the Everglades swampland, still McCarthy’s rejigged battle formation was tailed by a warm and exhilarating wind.

Not only was Connolly promoted to the starting XI, but a 3-5-2 formation offered some insurance against the man of the moment being reduced to an isolated lone striker.

But the intoxicating possibilities of a new dawn quickly melted away as the gulf between the teams revealed itself.

Ireland were destitute of composure, too often the player in possession wearing an expression of incarcerating uncertainty. Senior figures – James McClean, Jeff Hendrick and Seamus Coleman notable offenders – found touch like men seeking to impress Joe Schmidt rather than his round ball counterpart.

Connolly’s shift would be terminated after 68 minutes. Starved of possession he struggled to convert all that huge promise into the hard coinage of authentic achievement.

The most distinctive, maddening calling card of Irish teams is their dislocating allergy to retaining custody of the ball.

The opening Swiss goal was delivered – via the boot of Haris Seferovic - with the precision for which the watchmakers of Longines, Tag Heuer or Rolex itself would approve.

But it was facilitated by Irish play (a free fired straight into touch, Glenn Whelan easily beaten in a 50-50 contest, Seferovic’s shot skidding through Shane Duffy’s legs) that suggested they were studying for a PhD in sloppiness.

Already Ireland resembled a boxer taking a standing count of eight before wobbling back into battle.

That was before Coleman’s red card – his second in ten days – and Duffy’s own goal at the death.

Switzerland didn’t so much defeat Ireland as dismantle them.

And left McCarthy looking like the leader of an expedition seeking to conquer the Matterhorn without crampons or an ice pick.

