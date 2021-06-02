Ross Tierney’s late debut goal gives Ireland U21s win against Australia

Ireland debutant Ross Tierney celebrates his goal with team-mates during the U21 International friendly at Marbella Football Centre in Marbella, Spain. Photo: Mateo Villalba Sanchez/Sportsfile

Ross Tierney needed less than two minutes to crown his Ireland U-21s debut with a goal, the substitute clinching a late victory against Australia’s U23s in Marbella.

The Bohemians midfielder – only a late call-up to the camp in Spain for injured clubmate Dawson Devoy – headed home from fellow substitute Tyriek Wright’s cross less than two minutes after being introduced by Jim Crawford.

It clinched an impressive win against an older and physically superior Australian side preparing to compete at the Olympic Games next month.

Despite Ramy Najjarine cancelling out Jay Rich-Baghuelou’s 57th own-goal with 16 minutes left, the Socceroos were undone by Ireland’s Tierney’s last-gasp intervention.

Crawford made six changes from the starting side beaten 2-0 by Switzerland in Sunday’s opener, handing Andy Lyons his debut at this level.

The Bohemians right-back and the rest of his defenders came under pressure from the outset, especially threatened by winger Panos Armenakas.

Mark McGuinness needed to produce a last-gasp block to deny the playmaker before he clipped the far post on 13 minutes with a curler after cutting in from the right.

Ireland found it difficult in the midday heat to settle.

Luca Connell was off-target with a 20-yard shot while Louie Watson blazed over.

Those were rare glimpses of respite in between the Aussies wasting the clearest of first-half openings four minutes before the break.

When Oisin McEntee was dispossessed by John Iredale on the halfway line, the striker threaded a pass into the path of Anthony Kalik whose first-time shot was saved by Brian Maher.

A more composed Ireland emerged for the second half and soon hit the front.

Neat play from Lyons released Conor Noss into the right side of the box and his low cross was turned into his net by Rich-Baghuelou just as Kayode was poised to tap in.

Ryan Johnansson, on as sub, nearly embarrassed goalkeeper Jordan Holmes on 65 minutes by almost robbing him of possession inside the six-yard box but Australia equalised from their first next attack after the water-break nine minutes later.

Substitute Najjarine was given far too much time and space to drift in from the right and beat Maher with a rising shot into the opposite corner.

Back came Ireland and, after Kayode had a penalty claim rejected with two minutes left, they bagged the second with a flowing move down the left.

Ireland conclude their get-together on Saturday by facing Denmark (5pm), the final workout before the 2023 European Championship qualifiers kick off in September.

IRELAND - B Maher; A Lyons, M McGuinness, O McEntee, W Ferry; C Coventry, L Connell (R Tierney 88); G Kilkenny (T Wright 61), L Watson (R Johansson 62), C Noss (A Gilbert 75); J Afolabi (JJ Kayode 46).

AUSTRALIA - J Holmes; G Cleur, J Rich-Baghuelou, M Tokich; C Watts (N Pennington 87), R Teague, C O’Toole, K Popovic; P Armenakas (R Najjarine 54), J Iredale (MJ Francois 80), A Kalik (D Arzani 54).

Ref - Pareja Nieto (SPN)