Ronaldo storms off as VAR absence from qualifiers labelled as ‘unacceptable’

Cristiano Ronaldo throws his captain's armband in anger after having a goal disallowed against Serbia in Belgrade

While we’re unsure if both Portugal and Serbia dropping points on the same night is a blessing for Ireland in the battle for Group A supremacy, Cristiano Ronaldo put in no uncertain terms his feelings on how the dramatic 2-2 draw affects his country, dubbing a late goal denial as harmful for “an entire nation”.

Portugal were twice denied by goal-line clearances in injury-time, and the first certainly looked over the line as Ronaldo put Nuno Mendes’ cross past goalkeeper Marko Dmitrović, only to be cleared by Serbian defender Stefan Mitrovic before he blocked Bernardo Silva’s rebound.

With no VAR in place to check if the ball was over the line, Dutch referee Danny Makkelie waved play on to the dismay of Juventus star Ronaldo, who received a yellow card for confronting the assistant referee before proceeding to throw his captain’s armband to the ground and storm off the pitch before the full-time whistle was blown. “Being captain of the Portugal national team is one of the greatest honours and privileges of my life,” Ronaldo posted on social media.

Cristiano Ronaldo is FUMING! 😡



Portugal's captain stormed off the pitch and threw his armband on the floor after he was denied a last-minute winner against Serbia...😳 pic.twitter.com/w1uQ5H9MsR — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) March 27, 2021

“I give and will always give my all for my country, that will never change.

“But there are difficult moments to cope with, especially when we feel like an entire nation is being harmed. Head up and face the next challenge! Come on Portugal!”

Portugal manager Fernando Santos said it is “unacceptable” VAR and goal-line technology is not used in World Cup qualifying games, adding: “I was so furious with the situation.

“The referee apologised, he has seen the video and that’s the second time it’s happened, a referee apologising after a qualifying game,” he continued.

“It’s unacceptable to play a World Cup qualifying match without VAR and goal-line technology.”

Serbia coach Dragan Stojkovic, who made five changes to the side that beat Ireland on his national team debut on Wednesday, was philosophical about the incident.

“I never comment on referees’ decisions whether they go our way or not. Mistakes by officials are part of the game and should be viewed as such. I didn’t see it clearly, I can only pass a verdict after I’ve seen the replay. Ronaldo is a great player but we largely contained him and in the second half we showed true grit and character to fight back from two goals down.”

The Portuguese had earlier blown a two-goal lead in Belgrade as Liverpool forward Diogo Jota scored two first-half headers before Aleksandar Mitrovic became his country’s all-time top scorer on 39 goals from 63 international appearances after he pulled one back in the 46th minute.

The Serbian comeback was completed in the 60th minute as Dušan Tadić’s wonderful unlocking pass to substitute Nemanja Radonjić set off a flowing Serbian counter-attack, which was finished in style by Filip Kostic after Radonjić’s quick feet kept the ball away from two visiting defenders.

Serbia, who finished the game with 10 men after Nikola Milenković was given his marching orders in the 92nd minute, are now level with Portugal on four points on top of Group A ahead of their trip to Azerbaijan tomorrow night.

Meanwhile, Portugal travel to Luxembourg tomorrow anxious to get an impressive win following Saturday’s frustrations and a lacklustre 1-0 win in Azerbaijan last week.

Read More

Online Editors