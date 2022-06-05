| 10.9°C Dublin

Ronaldo on the double to help Portugal to big Nations League win over Switzerland

Portugal 4 Switzerland 0

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during the Nations League Group B win over Switzerland at the Jose Alvalade Stadium, Lisbon, Portugal Expand

Cristiano Ronaldo scored two more goals to his international record as Portugal thrashed Nations League rivals Switzerland 4-0 in Lisbon.

Cristiano Ronaldo added

Ronaldo struck twice in the space of four first-half minutes to take his tally for Portugal to 117 and his brace was sandwiched by efforts from William Carvalho and Joao Cancelo.

Portugal, who drew 1-1 in Spain last week in their opening group A2 game, have gone top of the table after the Czech Republic's 2-2 draw with Spain in Prague.

Jakub Pesek's opener for the Czechs was cancelled out by Spanish teenager Gavi, who became his country's youngest-ever scorer aged 17 years and 304 days.

Jan Kuchta's brilliant second-half finish put the hosts back in front before Inigo Martinez headed Spain's stoppage-time equaliser.

Manchester City's new signing Erling Haaland struck twice as Norway won 2-1 in Sweden to go top of group B4.

Haaland converted a first-half penalty and then added his 18th goal in 19 senior appearances for Norway after the break before Manchester United's Anthony Elanga netted a late consolation for the Swedes.

Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic was also on target as Serbia beat Slovenia 4-1 in Belgrade.

Slovenia's Petar Stojanovic cancelled out Mitrovic's first-half opener, but second-half goals from Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Luka Jovic and Nemanja Radonjic completed a comfortable win for the Serbs.

Northern Ireland's winless run in the competition was extended to 12 matches as they were held to a frustrating 0-0 draw in Cyprus.

Ian Baraclough's side, who lost 1-0 to Greece at Windsor Park last week in their group C2 opener, sit third in the table after two matches.

Greece followed up last week's opening win with another 1-0 success on the road as Anastasios Bakasetas scored the only goal in Kosovo.

Georgia made it two wins from two as they won 5-2 in Bulgaria, group C4 rivals North Macedonia registered their first win, 2-0 in Gibraltar, and Malta made a winning start to their group D2 campaign, beating San Marino 2-0.

