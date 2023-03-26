Ronald Koeman promises goals as the Netherlands aim to bounce back from France mauling

Ronald Koeman insists that Friday’s horror show against France in Paris was a one-off as he has promised to deliver goals in Monday’s Euro qualifier at home to Gibraltar.

A bruised Netherlands camp arrived back at their base on Saturday after that 4-0 loss, with weather issues delaying their trip back from Paris and also denying them the chance to train outdoors, with the need to move their training session into the gym.

Boss Ronald Koeman could make changes even though Holland are expected to win well against a Gibraltar side who lost 3-0 at home to Greece but he admits better will be needed.

“I see it a one-off, how it was against France. I have faith in the system. I also have no doubt for a second that we should have done things differently or should have done things differently. This will definitely get better, I am convinced of that,” the former Everton boss said, calling for the delivery of goals against the group’s bottom-ranked side. Holland beat Gibraltar 6-0 and 7-0 in their only previous meetings, in 2021.

“From minute one to 97 we will do everything to score as many goals as possible. It won't be easy at first, but we have to keep going. From the first moment we have to play quickly, we have to be aggressive when we lose the ball. The attitude in front of goal must also be good. We focused on that this morning. They will defend with a lot of men. Of course we hope for a quick goal.”

Matthijs de Ligt (Bayern Munich) and Bart Verbruggen (Anderlecht) rejoined the squad after missing the Paris trip due to illness.