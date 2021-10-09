9 October 2021; A general view of the Baku Olympic Stadium before the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifying group A match between Azerbaijan and Republic of Ireland at the Olympic Stadium in Baku, Azerbaijan. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Callum Robinson and Adam Idah will lead the Ireland attack in this evening's World Cup qualifier against Azerbaijan in Baku.

Ireland manager Stephen Kenny has selected his also placed his faith in Andrew Obobamidele at right-back in place of captain Séamus Coleman.

As expected, Gavin Bazunu will start in goal, with John Egan captaining the side.

Daryl Horgan has been given the nod in a midfielde which will also contain Josh Cullen, Jeff Hendrick and James McClean.

TEAM NEWS | Azerbaijan v Ireland



John Egan ©️ as Daryl Horgan, Callum Robinson and Adam Idah all start



Back three remains unchanged from the Serbia draw



Come on Ireland, let's get the job done 💪#COYBIG | #WeAreOne | #AZEIRL pic.twitter.com/STSxNr0TBJ — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) October 9, 2021

Kick-off is at 5pm Irish time.