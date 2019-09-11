Robbie Keane's Euro qualifiers goals record broken by Cristiano Ronaldo

Robbie Keane's goals record in European qualifiers was beaten by Cristiano Ronaldo following the Juventus star's four-goal haul for Portugal last night.

Robbie Keane's goals record in European qualifiers was beaten by Cristiano Ronaldo following the Juventus star's four-goal haul for Portugal last night.

Keane's record of 23 goals was finally broken after Ronaldo's goal bonanza in a 5-1 Euro 2020 Group B win over Lithuania in Vilnius.

Before the game, Ireland record goalscorer Keane posted on Instagram: "He's closing in. Don't you think you have enough records, Cristiano?"

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid star scored his 21st European qualifier goal for Portugal against Serbia last weekend.

Republic of Ireland assistant coach Robbie Keane. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

The 34-year-old's next target is Iranian legend Ali Daei's international goals record of 109.

Following his four-goal demolition of Lithuania, Ronaldo's current total is 93, bringing the total number of goals scored in his career to 695.

Online Editors