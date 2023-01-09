Robbie Keane linked with manager's job at Portsmouth

Robbie Keane has been linked with the vacant manager’s job at Portsmouth, but former Ireland coach Anthony Barry has reportedly told the League One club that he’s not interested.

Pompey sacked Danny Cowley last week after a poor run of form and Portsmouth then exited the FA Cup at the first hurdle, losing to Tottenham in the third round. A number of names have been touted as candidates and Keane is in the frame.

Keane last worked at club level in his time as assistant to Jonathan Woodgate at Middlesbrough, while he formally cut his ties with the FAI last year.

His former Ireland teammate Clinton Morrison said Keane was ideal for the job. “Portsmouth are struggling to score goals and this guy knows how to score goals. I know he wants to be a manager so why not take him on because he’ll bring a lot,” Morrison told Sky Sports.

“He’s got loads of energy, he’s enthusiastic about the game, knows the game inside out and he’s a character. Man-management is big and he’s good at that.”

Pompey were said to be keen on the highly-rated Anthony Barry, who worked on Stephen Kenny’s staff with Ireland for a spell before he took up a similar role with Belgium. He’s currently contracted full-time to Chelsea and has no desire to leave, having also turned down an offer from Huddersfield Town in recent weeks.