Armenia players before the UEFA Nations League B Group 1 match between Republic of Ireland and Armenia at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Ireland manager Stephen Kenny with Michael Obafemi, centre, and Troy Parrott, right, before the UEFA Nations League B Group 1 match against Armenia at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Dara O'Shea of Republic of Ireland heads the ball goalwards under pressure from Hrayr Mkoyan of Armenia

Ireland's John Egan celebrates with team-mates Robbie Brady, left, and Jason Knight, centre, after opening the scoring in the UEFA Nations League B Group 1 match against Armenia at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Robbie Brady celebrates after scoring his side's third goal, a penalty, during the UEFA Nations League B Group 1 win over Armenia at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

A stoppage time Robbie Brady penalty secured Ireland three valuable Nations League points in a dramatic 3-2 win over Armenia.

Goals from John Egan and Michael Obafemi gave Ireland a deserved and comfortable lead at the Aviva Stadium.

However, Ireland inexplicably switched off, allowing Armenia back into the game with two goals in two second half minutes through Artak Dashyan and Eduard Spertsyan.

However, Stephen Kenny's men earned a reprieve with a penalty in injury time which was awarded after a VAR check by Slovenian referee Rade Obrenovic.

Two Armenian players, Hambardzumyan and Artak Dashyan were also red carded in the drama.

Preston man Brady slotted home to the relief of Lansdowne Road and the nation to secure Ireland's place in the second tier of the Nations League for another campaign.