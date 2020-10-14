Risk-reward approach of Kenny needs more time for net gains

In the aftermath of another frustrating night to chime with the tone of the week, Stephen Kenny probably wasn’t in the ideal place to consider the intricacies of tackling Covid-19.

His interview with Sky Sports finished with another question about whether international football would be viable in November.

“Do you cancel it until the vaccine is found? When is that?” said an unconvinced Kenny. “Nobody has the answer to that. Do you just give up?”

He then spoke about accepting challenges and the value of persistence and for a second it was almost as though his words were veering back into territory that could just as easily be describing the problems facing his own side.

There’s no easy answer to Ireland’s goalscoring problems, but there is no reason to give up on it either.

Ireland’s October was summed up by the five minutes after the hour mark in Helsinki.

First, the left-full Enda Stevens marauded forward to complete an attacking move that culminated with a clipped shot against the crossbar.

From the next sustained passage, Ireland kept the ball and fashioned the opening for right-back Matt Doherty to take aim at goal.

On Sky Sports, Mick McCarthy, true to form, reminded viewers that Doherty had converted a Stevens cross in his final game in charge. This was true, although the circumstances were different as Ireland were chasing a deficit with four minutes to go against a Danish side with 11 men behind the ball.

Here, Ireland were gambling to try and win, yet it’s a policy that comes with risks attached. And, sure enough, Darren Randolph’s attempt to find Doherty, in order to build another attack, was thwarted by a combination of poor execution and concentration. Seconds later, Finland had the decisive goal.

Fortune was required to see it out, although it would be inaccurate to suggest that this was a one-sided affair. “It was a pretty evenly contested match,” said Kenny.

There were moments in the first half where Finland didn’t necessarily have to work that hard to find goalscoring positions with Ireland looking somewhat fatigued in the heart of the team where Conor Hourihane and Jeff Hendrick had played every minute of the three games.

Yet in the circumstances, that’s why it’s even more energy-sapping to concede so needlessly.

The nature of the goal will give ammunition to those who fear an elaborate strategy. Kenny has heard these noises before.

He got the job as Ireland manager on the strength of Dundalk’s Europa League performances in 2016 and they might even have gone further in that competition were it not for soft concessions.

They lost two tightly contested games with Zenit St Petersburg on account of mistakes made in their own half – defender Brian Gartland enduring a tough night in Russia.

But those who tuned in to ask why defenders weren’t just getting rid of the ball are missing the entire point of an attempt to evolve.

If that team didn’t have the belief to try passing the ball out from the back, then they never would have gotten anywhere in the first place.

Yes, it’s probably safer if Randolph takes the ball, waits, and then launches it out of the Irish half. Or if Doherty hangs back.

However, the track record of recent years indicates that following that approach for the duration of the match gets you nowhere. It just invites pressure.

Ireland’s best move before the interval came when Hourihane reacted to take a quick free. Sometimes these ideas come off, sometimes they don’t. It’s a well worn phrase but history is really written by the winners. However, you’re only in crisis territory when you abandon trying.

Kenny won’t be doing that now, and neither will the FAI hierarchy who can see the green shoots and acknowledge the need for patience.

Profligacy

Nevertheless, it’s unavoidable that the real punishment for the profligacy of this bedding-in period could be a tougher World Cup draw. Ireland look to be headed for pot-three category barring a substantial turnaround and we can’t even be sure that there will be any more games before the draw.

The sloppy finishing doesn’t absolve management of questions around whether they have found the best attacking strategy. It’s abundantly obvious that choosing where to use Aaron Connolly will be a major issue going forward; and it’s debatable if switching to a front two justifies ripping up the tweak to a 4-2-3-1 that has brought about improvement.

Connolly was sprightly on the left but it’s not his natural habitat and it will also ask more defensive questions for those covering that flank. Deployed centrally, he found space while lacking maturity in his decision-making. Hopefully, he learns from this.

Like his predecessor, Kenny has found his team is better when David McGoldrick plays, but Ireland are a different side now. It’s only a matter of time before they have the results to prove they are a better one.