Richie Sadlier describes Kevin Kilbane's comments on Declan Rice as 'monumental b******s'

Promising teenager Rice - who has three caps for Ireland - has told Martin O'Neill that he needs time to decide his international future following extensive talks with England manager Gareth Southgate.

Ireland face Wales in the Nations League on September 6 and should Rice be capped in that match, his international future with the Boys In Green would be secured.

But due to a FIFA ruling, whereby international allegiance can change until a player is capped professionally, Rice has chosen to opt out.

His decision has sparked heated debate and hard-hitting comments.

Kevin Kilbane did not hold back when he tweeted: "I'd rather be ranked 150th in the world and never qualify again than have someone who has played, but needs time to THINK whether they should play for us again. Well done to MON for transparency."

Kilbane then went into more detail on Off The Ball last night.

"I'm not happy with this, genuinely not happy with this," Kilbane said.

"This is poor. This is not on. Three caps, all the messages, kissing the badge. The messages and the signals all indicated to him being fully with us essentially. Why play in the first place? Why start playing for us? I don't buy it."

Read more here:

James McClean then added his significant influence to the conversation, telling Kilbane: "Bang on lad," replied McClean. "Representing your country should be an honour and a proud moment."

But Rice has found a more friendly voice in Richie Sadlier.

Speaking on the Second Captains Podcast, Sadlier said of Kilbane's comments: "I think that's bollocks.

"Monumental bollocks. You'd rather never qualify? I'm sure the point he's making is, 'I would like players fully committed to playing for Ireland and that should be the base level'.

"But allowing yourself a couple of weeks to think about it, to listen to all arguments, just maybe out of respect to hear Gareth Southgate, listen to your agent, listen to other family members, listen to whatever voices are in this conversation.

"Listen to them all, and at the end of it come (back and say), 'You know what, I'm going to stick to the thing that I always thought was the case. Now I know. There's no sense in my head that I have rushed this or panicked because I listened to everyone. I've seen the whole board and I know all my moves and in every scenario, this was the decision that made sense to me, so I'm going to make it. Give me the Irish jersey, call me up'.

"Are you saying we don't want that outcome now because he had that little bit of space? Surely not."

Online Editors