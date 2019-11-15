Richard Keogh pays visit to Ireland squad ahead of crunch Denmark clash

Richard Keogh has paid a visit to the Ireland squad and backroom team ahead of Monday's crunch Euro 2020 qualifier against Denmark.

Keogh suffered knee injuries in a road accident which saw Derby County team-mates Mason Bennett and Tom Lawrence charged with drink driving last September.

The 34-year-old was a passenger in Lawrence's vehicle when it crashed and was subsequently sacked by his club for "gross misconduct."

The central defender - who faces a lengthy lay-off from the game - was welcomed into the Irish fold once again for a chat with McCarthy and his Ireland team-mates.

Richard Keogh and team-mates on his arrival into the Republic of Ireland team hotel

Keogh has since appealed Derby's decision to sack him and last week his agent, Cos Toffis, said he had taken the move extremely hard.

“Richard is in a really bad way currently, it’s heartbreaking,” Toffis told Jim White on TalkSport.

"I don’t think I could possibly put into words how much he’s hurting and what his family are going through. Richard’s world has been absolutely rocked. I’m here to support and help him get through this.

"The most difficult days are probably match days. It has been really difficult to get through the matches that have been played since the incident and since the sacking."

Online Editors