Richard Dunne: Without Christian Eriksen, Ireland have nothing to fear from Denmark

We are all still a bit bruised by the defeat to Denmark last year. But the fact that Christian Eriksen is not in Dublin this week and won't play is a game-changer, it turns what was looking like a very tricky situation into a real positive for Ireland.

Eriksen was the one who utilised all the space and destroyed us when Ireland opened up in the second leg last year, he was their key man.

If you look at their squad, once you take Eriksen out there's not much to be fearful of, they play in a very rigid way, very direct, and it's Eriksen who finds the space to cause other teams trouble.

Without him, I think they will be weaker and it's an opportunity for Ireland to take advantage of the fact that they are missing their star player.

I look at their panel and I don't see any name that scares me or worries me and there's not much pace. Without Eriksen they don't have a really bright attacking midfielder or a dangerous centre forward who worries you.

Eriksen is dangerous any time he gets around the box, he's a real threat from free kicks and they are missing that, he is the man they look to, to make things happen and they will feel his loss.

Their camp will say 'we're not a one-man team, we have a squad here and we have people to step in' but it's a completely different thing, missing your star man. They will try and plug the gap but no matter who comes in, he's no Christian Eriksen.

I know Ireland are without players too, the likes of Robbie Brady, Seamus Coleman, Jon Walters, James McCarthy. But it's not the same as them missing Eriksen, we have been without Brady and McCarthy for a while, we've had games without Coleman and Walters before.

It seems that Martin O'Neill is mulling over his formation and we could see three at the back. I'm a fan of the flat back four when it comes to Ireland, and I think that's the way he should go.

But he should find a place for Matt Doherty. I know Matt's said his face doesn't fit, but he was picked as the fans' player of the month in the Premier League, so he has to play in the team.

We don't have too many Irish players in the Premier League so when an Irishman is picked as the best player in that division, he has to be in the starting line-up. Personality can't come into it, it's what Matt does that counts and he has to start.

For a game like this, I'd look to someone like Sean Maguire to give the crowd a lift. He has been injured and he probably won't start but someone like him just lifts the place when he comes on, and if Ireland are in the game and he comes off the bench with 20 minutes to go, he has that spark about him, that aura, he looks like he wants to work hard and do things, and that's a real asset as he'd lift the crowd and the crowd can then lift the team.

Preston North End striker Seán Maguire is keen to get back to full fitness after a difficult period with injuries Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

We need to get back to winning ways and these two games is an opportunity to change the whole atmosphere around the place. I don't see that Martin has to win the game but I think in his own head, he'll admit he needs to win the game.

In public he will say that it's a tough match, it's important not to lose and we have another game on Tuesday but he will feel the need to win it. I think the fans want to see a win as well, to show that there has been progress.

It seems to have been nothing but doom and gloom for the last year, a constant feed of bad news from the camp.

You had the Denmark game, the defeats in the friendlies, the Declan Rice and Harry Arter issues, it's been a bad time and the supporters will want to see that we have progressed, that we have the nucleus of a team which can compete and qualify. When you're in a downward spin like that it's hard to get out of it and you just have to get to a point, draw a line under it and start again, you say ‘what's happened has happened, we made mistakes and it's been bad but we have to move on'. If you let it fester it nags away at you. You have to try and become a new team, in a way.

The low point in my Ireland career was the defeat to Cyprus, 5-2 away, that was just a bad time. We went into that game in ok shape, we thought we were organised and could do ok, but we were pulled apart. As a player you think ‘where do we go from here?' and it was tough but what we managed to do then was to get a result in the next game, at home to the Czech Republic, we got a reaction from the fans, we saw what it meant to everyone.

When you are down like that, there has to be a reaction, and the team needs to give everyone that tomorrow. Even if they lose, they need to have a go, they have to play to win, not settle for a 0-0.

Too often this Ireland team hasn't done enough to win matches.

With Eriksen out we have an opportunity to go and win it, people are not expecting too much so the players need to go out, make it an occasion everyone in the crowd can enjoy.

