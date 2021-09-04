Richard Dunne: 'This was Ireland going backwards again... there's no progress until we get points on the board'

Richard Dunne believes Ireland have gone 'backwards' as Stephen Kenny's wait for a first victory in a competitive match continued after a 1-1 draw against Azerbaijan in Dublin.

A late Shane Duffy equaliser saved Kenny from a defeat that would have cast a huge doubt over his future as Ireland manager, but former Ireland defender Dunne suggested any talk of progress being made by the current management team can be banished until they start winning matches.

"If we are not qualifying for tournaments, we have to look and ask is there progress and are we getting better," Dunne told Sky Sports.

"The expectation of the Ireland team have been lowered over the last few seasons and it's almost like we have to find a way to win again.

"This Irish team can't find a way to win games and until we turn that corner, there is always going to be negativity around the side.

"People will point to the performance in Portugal as being progress, but this game against Azerbaijan was Ireland going backwards again. They might say we are playing nice football, but that is not good enough. We need to start putting points on the table.

"We need to see over the next six months that we are getting points. That's all people are interested in.

"We got beaten by Serbia (at the start of this World Cup qualifying group) and some people were giving them a pat on the back saying it was a good performance, but that's not good enough. If you want to improve and go forward, you can't accept defeats are okay.

"Even the draw in the play-off in Slovakia when we failed to qualify for the Euros. There was a lot of well done and nice try, but that's not good enough. You need to get results.

"We are giving new players a game, introducing a lot of new caps, but they need to win games.

"Regardless of the style of football, there is no progress until we get points on the board."

Dunne went on to suggest Ireland's lack of firepower has not been solved by Kenny and his staff, as he suggested Duffy is Ireland's most likely scorer.

"When your centre-half is your main attacking threat, you have problem," added Dunne. "We didn't open them up enough and it's disappointing after all the enthusiasm on from the game on Wednesday night.

"We started the game quite well, but our energy seemed to wane. When you play on the front foot, you play off adrenaline and we didn't get too much joy in the attacking third.

"Maybe that's why the players lost a bit of belief, but we allowed Azerbaijan to come back into it and that's when they got their goal."