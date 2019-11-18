Richard Dunne: 'This is Ireland's time, time to beat Denmark. At last'

And this is our time, time to beat them. At last.

Everything is teed up for Ireland to win this one: the game is at home, win this one and we have guaranteed matches in Dublin next summer in the Euros, the emotion should be with the Irish side and the players need that belief that they can do it, win it.

I think Ireland can do it and win the game. Ability-wise I don't see a huge difference between the two teams, I don't see anything to be afraid of and we can beat them.

We haven't had a win over Denmark in the last five games between us but, apart from the 5-1 in Dublin, they have all been close and you hope that this is indeed our time, our chance.

The team had a positive result in the friendly against New Zealand last week and now it's set up for them to go out and try to win.

The last three Ireland-Denmark games have finished as a draw, only two goals scored, but of course it all leads back to the one that really mattered in Dublin two years ago.

If Martin O'Neill looked back on the 5-1 game, he'd say now: ‘I shouldn't have done that' and there were certain errors made that cost us the game.

As a team, as a squad and as a management team now the same mistakes won't be made. We know where Denmark's strengths are, mainly getting Chrisrtian Eriksen on the ball in front of the box.

But even Eriksen's form has dipped over the last while, he's not the force he was.

We always thought that the two sides were fairly equal, aside from Eriksen, he is that golden nugget that they have, the superstar player who can make things happen, and we don't have one of them.

Yet I don't think Eriksen is at the level he was two years ago so some of that fear factor is gone, or at least it should be.

So Ireland should go out there and play without fear, we are as good as they are - but the players need to believe that.

Credit goes to the squad and to the management for getting us into a situation where just one big victory will do.

People have argued and moaned during the campaign that it hasn't been pretty, there hasn't been free-flowing football... but we are still in a situation where one big performance will get the team to the Euros, and the players have that within them.

One of the advantages for Mick now is that he has options off the bench, people like Robbie Brady and Sean Maguire, players who can be match-winners.

What you need on a night like this is a bunch of players saying in their own heads... ‘Tonight is my night, I can be the hero, I can be a legend forever by scoring the goal that got the team to the Euros'.

Sometimes as a player, as a group, you just have that feeling before a game, and this scenario is clear where we know a win will get us there.

It's also maybe a bit like Paris in 2009 where we'd lost the first leg in Dublin, we had nothing to lose away to France as we were already losing in the tie.

But we can't be reckless in the first 10 minutes tonight, if we are still in the game as it goes on, it comes to a stage where if you change the mentality, where it's about being on the offensive, being carefree, it makes no difference if we draw or lose. But we can't throw it away in the first 20 minutes.

We have got to this stage of the campaign where we are one win away from qualifying but we have to play the way we have done in the campaign so far, manage the game, and then try and win it in the last 20 minutes.

It's that phase of the game that's key, it has worked so often for Ireland in past, that's how we beat Germany at home, beat Wales away, beat Italy in the Euros.

You have to be flexible in your mentality, the game plan is ‘stay in the match, stay in the match' but if we score early, as Ireland did in the 5-1 game against Denmark, then you have to manage that lead, play more sensibly, maybe waste some time.

Even the crowd going tonight will think, if it's 0-0 with 20 minutes to go, ‘this is what we wanted', the players will sense that and the atmosphere in the stadium can change so everyone, fans and players, realise that we have to go for it, 20 minutes to get to the Euros.

To have it at 0-0 after 70 minutes isn't a bad way to be, but you need to manage that well.

Ireland also have to work things out in midfield, which was a big problem in the 5-1 defeat. Most of the team picks itself and it's important that Mick was clear yesterday about Glenn Whelan starting the game.

James McClean has played in every game so far, he's a bit like Robbie Brady, a player who can be a match-winner for us on his day, and if James is in the side, and can control his emotions for 70 minutes, then he can have the freedom to go and win it for us in the last 20 minutes, and that's what we need, so with the experience James has of these games, these situations, he has to start, he can come out as the match-winner.

The subs will be important, I don't think Robbie Brady (inset) will start but him coming off the bench for 15 or 20 minutes will lift the crowd and inspire the team, knowing we have the guy who scored the winner against Italy in the Euros coming on.

Same with Sean Maguire, he's on a high after scoring his first Ireland goal last week, strikers get such a boost from scoring goals and him adding some pace to the team will lift the night up.

Whatever team Mick starts with he has to make sure we are not out of the game after an hour but also give us a foothold to take control for the last 20 minutes.

Previously, the two centre-backs had a tendency to sit deep, and they don't like to push up as they could be exposed for pace.

They need to be braver tonight, they need to squeeze the gap between defence and midfield. It's not a case of the Danish midfield against the Irish midfield, it's a team we need.

We were spread out too much in the 5-1 defeat, the defence was on the edge of the box, the forwards were up front and the midfield were run ragged.

So they need to be more compact as a team and having Glenn in that role, controlling it in the middle, something as simple as that, could fix a lot of what was wrong the last time.

Glenn's role will be key, James McClean is going to be vital but it could be one of those players off the bench, maybe Robbie Brady or Seán Maguire, to come in, be a hero and get the team to the Euros.

Online Editors