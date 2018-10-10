I was 17, playing in the Premier League in front of big crowds and was getting paid £200 a week. And I loved every minute of it.

Richard Dunne: I was on £200-a-week when I made my Everton debut, Irish kids today need to keep going when it gets tough

I know people will find it hard to believe given the wages that players earn in the Premier League now, but when I started out in the first team with Everton – it was the Premiership then – I was on less than a grand a month.

I went from Home Farm in the DDSL into the Everton reserves, then the Everton first team and the Premier League in a short space of time. I’d get to play in the Premier League against lads I grew up with, like Robbie Keane and Stephen McPhail.

Around that time we had a really strong Irish presence. You only really notice it now as we have so few Irish players but back then (1998-2000) it was normal.

The age group who went over at the same time as me, they were all starting to make a name for themselves, the likes of Jason Gavin, Barry Quinn, Alan Quinn and Stephen McPhail in the PremierLeague, Robbie Keane in the Championship.

It seemed like a natural thing, you play in the DDSL, you moved to England, work your way up and play in the Premier League. It seemed easy.

So many good Irish players had gone before us and had a career so maybe there was more trust from managers, they saw maybe Roy Keane or Denis Irwin doing it at Man United so they’d think, an Irish lad can do a job for me. The managers respected Irish footballers.

As time went on, more European managers came in who had players from their own regions so Irish players lost out. And I don’t know if we will get that back.

I made my debut for Everton in January 1997, in the FA Cup, we beat Swindon and I did quite well, and my first game in the Premier League was Sheffield Wednesday away a week later.

I made quick progress when I went over there, I think I had half a season in the Everton B team and A team, as they called it then, and moved into the reserves. It all happened quickly for me.

I think my size helped with that, because I was so big I was able to make the transition into men’s football.

I thought I was ready for it that day away to Wednesday. But then I had a rude awakening when I was marking a player called David Hirst.

I had done well against Swindon in that Cup game, I thought I had made it but then you come up against a senior pro like Hirst, who scored the winner against us, and it’s a different ball game.

I had all that youthful bravado, thinking I was the business, but a game like that, Wednesday away in the Premier League in front of 25,000 people, that tells you you have done nothing yet.

It takes a while and it took me a while, you can’t take your foot off the gas, you have to work even harder than you had been to stay in that environment, to make sure you can compete with the best players in the world.

I was a kid of 17 sitting in the corner of the dressing room, around people like Andrei Kanchelskis and Neville Southall, hoping to be accepted.

It’s different now as the young players don’t really train with the first team, but I had been training with all those Everton players in the reserves.

Back then, if a player didn’t play for the first team on a Saturday he’d come in and play for the reserves in midweek, so lads like me had a battle to even get into the reserve side.

That season Everton weren’t doing so well, I had been out of the team but they had changed manager – Joe Royle had gone.

Dave Watson came up to me before we played Tottenham (April 1997) and just said ‘we’re playing three at the back, do you want to play on the left or the right?’. I said ‘I don’t care, I just want to play’ and that was all he wanted to hear.

The next week I played against Liverpool in the derby. To be put in the team to play in a Merseyside derby at 17 was amazing.

The atmosphere was something else, it was madness, I don’t think I realised the size of it, what I had achieved in being in the team at 17 at that level.

Do you want to know about the big money in the Premier League?

I started off at Everton on £37.50 a week, it was £42.75 a week the second year and when I was in the first team, I was getting £200 a week. I had broken in so young, my progress surpassed my contracts.

And the thing is, I didn’t care about the money. I never went out and demanded more money, I didn’t go to the manager or the chairman saying ‘I am a first team player now, I want twenty grand a week’. Then, I was just happy to be playing and I knew the financial rewards would come later on.

So why can’t an Irish lad of 17 or 18 do what I did, what Stephen McPhail did?

It’s different now, the culture of the Premier League has changed and that has harmed Irish players. The manager is so shielded from everything else, all he has to focus on is the first team, he’s more a head coach now than the manager of a club, he’s not looking at

players at all levels at the club. You just don’t get seen in the youth team.

When I played schoolboy football at home, the Irish teams were always better than the English, they feared us.

We’d go over on a tour, of England, say, play some of their clubs and we’d batter them – we had no fear of them.

Damien Duff told me he sent his Shamrock Rovers U15s over to Chelsea recently and they won – this is Chelsea who are said to have one of the best academies in the world and they lost to Shamrock Rovers’ U15s.

So it’s not a case where Irish players are not good enough, they are just not getting the opportunity now.

It is hard in England, but nothing is easy, it has to be hard if you want to succeed. The parents have to tell the kids: if you want to be a footballer, you have to suffer at times, it won’t all be easy. It can’t be an open door, where a player says ‘I didn’t like training today so I will walk away’.

You have to learn from a young age that sacrifices have to be made. It’s hard to tell a 10-year-old that you might need to leave home in six years’ time but there should be a way to prepare children.

And what I hear from people in the game now is that kids do take the easy route.

If you are a 16-year-old going away from home, you will make mistakes, it’s how you react to that that counts. If the manager catches you out drinking, you can’t think ‘he’s an arsehole’, you have to say to yourself ‘I made a mess of that, I need to knuckle down and get my act together’. You need to take responsibility for yourself and not blame other people.

You have pitfalls in front of you, in terms of going out, drink, all that stuff, it’s how you learn from them. When did I learn that? I am still learning.

It’s not that you can’t ever have a drink, it’s when you have one.

You learn that we have a game in a few days’ time so not now, but there is a birthday party in two weeks so I can have a beer then.

You learn to put the job and the career first, it’s the same in any job, if you work in an office or for a bank you can’t go in drunk or hungover every day.

I suffered from homesickness, it is tough over there but it’s a choice.

You can come home and work in the local pub if you want and play Junior football, but in three years’ time you will regret it. Even when it’s hard you keep going.

And Irish kids have to do that

