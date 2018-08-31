Richard Dunne: Even if Declan Rice does declare for Ireland, his international career will always be tainted

I don’t think Declan Rice will be coming back into the fold with Ireland. And even if he does, unlikely as that is, I think any international career he would have will be tainted.

It’s terrible that it’s come to this, that we are so close to the qualifiers and this has happened.

And no matter what happens now, his association with Ireland has been damaged. Maybe that’s not fair on the player as we don’t know what’s gone on behind the scenes.

The fact that it’s not clear-cut makes you feel that he is thinking about moving on to England, and once that happens I don’t think it’s possible for him to come back. Even if he did come back and plays for Ireland, in four years’ time will he look back and think 'I made the wrong call here' as England have been to the World Cup again and maybe we’ve not qualified?

And if he is playing with Ireland, every time there’s a mis-placed pass, or he makes a mistake, some people in the crowd might think 'ah, his heart’s not in it'.

He has made a potential Ireland career 10 times harder than it should have been: he could have been an Ireland hero, but as soon as he has a bad game - and that’s assuming he comes back to play for us - he’s put himself under massive pressure. Unless he goes on to have a brilliant career with England, he has made the wrong choice.

He had the opportunity to be one of the youngest-ever Ireland captains, the youngest player to get 100 caps, be a leader for the next generation of players coming through. And all that has gone away now.

It’s such a shame it wasn’t sorted before now. If Rice had said months ago, before he’d played for the Irish senior team, that he’d been approached and wanted to think and then decided to stick with Ireland, I think that would have been fine. It’s a big decision.

But to me, when you represent Ireland there is never a decision there, it’s just something you do. It was clear cut, from the first day you kicked a ball you dreamed about playing for Ireland.

You just want to be your best for your country, not pick the country that’s best for you as your career progresses. I know there was no decision for the likes of Kevin Kilbane, the decision was in their blood.

It’s hard to know how much a role his agent (or agents) have played in this, but it’s likely they had a say. It’s financially more lucrative to be an England player than an Ireland international. Your wages, your sponsorship deals are bigger, your opportunities for a transfer are better as you are an England player.

In my career, the person I always listened to, no matter who I was paying to represent me, was my dad. Even before I had started, I was on trial at Nottingham Forest, I liked it there and wanted to go there as I had mates signing for Forest, but my dad just said 'no, Everton is the best for you' and that worked out fine for me. My dad’s advice wasn’t motivated by money but by what was best for me.

In my career I didn’t really have an agent who was telling me what to do. If I needed something, I had people I could contact and ask. Generally, agents don’t have football experience other than buying and selling, when you make a football decision you take advice from people who are experienced in it, or your family, but outside of that I don’t see what someone can offer you.

So Rice’s agent would feel that the options in terms of sponsors for an Ireland international are limited, but if you have an England international everyone can make a fortune and I don’t feel that football is taken into consideration.

It’s hard to understand as it was never something I felt had to be thought about or talked about. You can go through the list of players who played for Ireland and they would struggle to understand this.

I saw this with Mark Noble where Ireland tried to get him on board, he just said 'no, I want to play for England'. It never happened for him with the English team but I admire him for being honest, instead of coming to Ireland as second-best.

Clinton Morrison came in with Ireland after a bit of fuss over who he would declare for. But once he came in, there was no issue. He was a great addition to the squad, a great character and when he played for Ireland he gave everything he had. And that’s what you want, his decision took time but once he made his call, his commitment was total, he didn’t play for us and then think about his options with England.

Rice has been involved with Ireland from the U16s up, that’s when you make your decision, not a few days before your senior competitive debut. Once you make your call, once you pull on the jersey of a country, you stick with that.

I would think that even England fans are wondering about this, why is this lad from London playing for Ireland for the last three years?

I think he is gone. It will still be going around his head, it’s a big call to make and there’s no guarantee he will play for England. If it comes out that he sticks with Ireland, then he has made his Irish career more difficult, like Jack Grealish he will have to be patient and hope that he made the righgt call.

I would have loved him to be an Irish player for the next 15 years as he looked so good in the games he had. But if not, we have to move on and try to find someone to replace him. Someone who will give their all.

Herald Sport