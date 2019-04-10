Review suggested new role of 'vice president'

The joint Oireachtas committee will today discuss with the FAI a governance review that led to the creation of the new role of executive vice president and the appointment of John Delaney to it.

A review by Jonathan Hall Associates into governance at the organisation found that the FAI's "enviable position" of having Mr Delaney on the board should be maintained.

The experts recommended that a new senior role be created and the role of the chief executive be redefined against the backdrop of an upcoming joint World Cup 2030 bid and other international projects.

The report says: "The FAI is in the enviable position of having its current chief executive on the Uefa Executive Committee, having been elected to that position in April 2017.

"It is important for the FAI to maintain that position in order to ensure that it continues to be at the heart of the decision-making in European football as this benefits the FAI and Irish football. As members are elected to the Uefa Executive Committee as individuals, it is not a position that the FAI is able to pass onto another individual."

Under Uefa rules, a person on the committee must have an active role in their home football association.

People are appointed for a four-year term and may serve a maximum of three terms.

Mr Delaney is entitled to a salary of €160,000 per year for his role with Uefa and the FAI recently stated that his 2018 salary will be donated to the association.

The report notes Mr Delaney had held the role of chief executive in the FAI for 15 years and had himself suggested it may be a good time for "succession planning" for the coming period.

It suggests the "obvious and sensible solution" was to create a new role that would take in international affairs and Uefa work, while recruiting for a new chief executive to lead the game at home.

The Hall review also says the FAI should consider its approach in 2021 in the "hopefully unlikely event" that Mr Delaney is not re-elected to the Uefa executive committee.

