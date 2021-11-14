| 13°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Revenge is what Ireland should be looking for in Luxembourg tonight

Paul McGrath

Manager Stephen Kenny, right, in conversation with Adam Idah during an Ireland training session‎ at Stade de Luxembourg in Luxembourg. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Manager Stephen Kenny, right, in conversation with Adam Idah during an Ireland training session‎ at Stade de Luxembourg in Luxembourg. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Manager Stephen Kenny, right, in conversation with Adam Idah during an Ireland training session‎ at Stade de Luxembourg in Luxembourg. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Manager Stephen Kenny, right, in conversation with Adam Idah during an Ireland training session‎ at Stade de Luxembourg in Luxembourg. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

We’ve reached the end of a disappointing World Cup campaign, but at least Ireland’s footballers now have something to play for in Luxembourg tonight.

They will want to finish third in the group rather than fourth.

Most Watched

Privacy