A Republic of Ireland XI will take on Brendan Rodgers' Celtic on Sunday, May 20 at Parkhead in Scott Brown's testimonial game.

Republic of Ireland XI to take on Celtic in Scott Brown's testimonial with part of the proceeds going to Liam Miller's family

The fixture comes eight days before Martin O'Neill's squad play France in Paris on Monday, May 28 and the visit of United States to Aviva Stadium on Saturday, June 2.

The games kicks off at 2pm. A proportion of proceeds from the match will go towards various charities and causes of Scott’s choice, including the family of former Celtic and Ireland player Liam Miller.

Chairman of Scott Brown’s Testimonial Committee, Willie Haughey said: “We are delighted to announce this match which we are sure will capture the imagination of supporters and be a fitting tribute to a fantastic player and a great Celtic and Scotland captain. "Scott has served Celtic brilliantly now for more than 10 years, establishing himself as a true fans’ favourite. He is someone who has given his all to the club, and for the past decade he has dedicated himself to Celtic and played a crucial role in delivering a phenomenal level of success to the club’s supporters.

“We would sincerely like to thank Celtic Football Club for granting Scott this Testimonial Match and, of course, we are very grateful to the FAI and Martin O’Neill for agreeing to travel to Glasgow to take part in this celebration of one of the club’s most successful players and greatest servants.” Celtic Chief Executive Peter Lawwell added: “We were really pleased to grant Scott this testimonial game, and we wish Scott and the Committee all the very best for this match, which we are sure will be a fantastic occasion.

"It has been an absolute pleasure to work with Scott during his time at the Club. He is a man who has given his heart and soul to Celtic and been such a pivotal figure for the club for more than a decade. He is highly-deserving of this honour and I am sure our supporters will be keen to join the club and the Irish national team in celebrating such a great career.” Brendan Rodgers said: “When I became Celtic manager, I ensured one of my first jobs was to meet Scott, as we discussed our plans for the future. He is a hugely important figure at the club and someone who I have been privileged to work with.

"With a tremendous will to succeed in everything he does, he is someone who we know we can depend on, someone you want in your team and a man who has been the most influential player in Scottish football for some time. He operates at the highest level, as a player and a captain, and I know he is greatly appreciated by our supporters who see, week in, week out, the energy, passion and commitment he gives to Celtic.

“He gives everything he has to our cause and through his talent and ability has been a major part of Celtic’s success, not only in my time at Celtic but for many years. We will be delighted to take part in this match to honour a great man and a great Celtic captain.”

Scott Brown Honours Scott Brown has played his part in Celtic’s success over the past 10 years: 7 Scottish Premiership Titles

3 Scottish Cups

4 Scottish League Cups Scott has also been captain of Scotland and entered the SFA Hall of Fame with over 50 caps for his country.

Online Editors