Republic of Ireland vs Northern Ireland: Robbie Brady returns as Martin O'Neill's side look for improved display
The Republic of Ireland host Northern Ireland at the Aviva Stadium tonight as Martin O'Neill's men look to bounce book from a disappointing UEFA Nations League campaign thus far. Follow all the action in our live blog.
