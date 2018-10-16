Republic of Ireland v Wales LIVE: Martin O'Neill's side go in search of three precious points against depleted Welsh

Martin O'Neill will be without Southampton striker Shane Long as Ireland go in search of revenge for last month's drubbing in Cardiff against a depleted Welsh side (kick-off 7.45).

