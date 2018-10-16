Republic of Ireland v Wales LIVE: Martin O'Neill makes two changes from Denmark draw

Martin O'Neill will be without Southampton striker Shane Long as Ireland go in search of revenge for last month's drubbing in Cardiff against a depleted Welsh side (kick-off 7.45).

