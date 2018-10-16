Republic of Ireland v Wales LIVE: Martin O'Neill makes two changes from Denmark draw
Martin O'Neill will be without Southampton striker Shane Long as Ireland go in search of revenge for last month's drubbing in Cardiff against a depleted Welsh side (kick-off 7.45).
Online Editors
Related Content
- Ciaran Clark to miss Wales clash and will be assessed by Newcastle after picking up injury while on Ireland duty
- Ireland v Wales: What time, what TV channel and everything you need to know about the UEFA Nations League clash
- Martin O'Neill admits Ireland are struggling on 'very big pitch'
- Daniel McDonnell: There will be no excuse if understrength Wales are not put under pressure by O'Neill's troops
- Giggs will expect a battle as Davies calls for caution
- Sterling ends drought as first half England goal blitz secures impressive win in Spain
- Dzeko double sees Northern Ireland slump to third straight Nations League defeat in Bosnia
- Comment: Roy Keane and Ryan Giggs shared the same dream and it may now be shattered for good