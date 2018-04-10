Republic of Ireland v Holland LIVE: Can Colin Bell's side get the better of the European champions in Tallaght?
A crowd of around 4,000 is expected at Tallaght Stadium tonight as Ireland take on the Netherlands in a crucial World Cup qualifier (kick-off 7pm).
Online Editors
Related Content
- 'Holland are currently the best team in the world' - Record attendance expected as Irish women's team face the Dutch
- Slingshot ride to World Cup will do trick for Connolly
- Amber offers green light but Bell demands improvement
- Amber Barrett is the hero as Ireland keep their World Cup dream alive with a win against Slovakia