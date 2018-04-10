Sport International Soccer

Tuesday 10 April 2018

Republic of Ireland v Holland LIVE: Can Colin Bell's side get the better of the European champions in Tallaght?

Denise O'Sullivan of Republic of Ireland celebrates following the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup Qualifier match between Republic of Ireland and Slovakia at Tallaght Stadium in Tallaght, Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
Denise O'Sullivan of Republic of Ireland celebrates following the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup Qualifier match between Republic of Ireland and Slovakia at Tallaght Stadium in Tallaght, Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

A crowd of around 4,000 is expected at Tallaght Stadium tonight as Ireland take on the Netherlands in a crucial World Cup qualifier (kick-off 7pm).

 

Online Editors

Related Content

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport