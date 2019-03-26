Sport International Soccer

Tuesday 26 March 2019

Republic of Ireland v Georgia LIVE: Mick McCarthy's men go in search of three priceless points

James McClean of Republic of Ireland in action against Nika Kvekveskiri, left, and Valerian Gvilia of Georgia during the UEFA EURO2020 Group D qualifying match between Republic of Ireland and Georgia at the Aviva Stadium, Lansdowne Road, in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
James McClean of Republic of Ireland in action against Nika Kvekveskiri, left, and Valerian Gvilia of Georgia during the UEFA EURO2020 Group D qualifying match between Republic of Ireland and Georgia at the Aviva Stadium, Lansdowne Road, in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
Glenn Whelan of Republic of Ireland prior to the UEFA EURO2020 Group D qualifying match between Republic of Ireland and Georgia at the Aviva Stadium, Lansdowne Road, in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

It may only be the second game in Ireland Euro 2020 qualifying campaign but it feels like we already in must-win territory. Follow all the action from the Aviva Stadium right here.

 

Online Editors

Related Content

The Throw-In: Dublin cop criticism, Limerick build their aura and Cork's decline continues

In association with Allianz

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport