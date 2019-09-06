Sport International Soccer

Friday 6 September 2019

Republic of Ireland under-21s v Armenia LIVE: Troy Parrott has Stephen Kenny's men in front in Tallaght

Troy Parrott is congratulated by his Republic of Ireland team-mates, from left, Conor Masterson, Dara O'Shea and Adam Idah after scoring his side's first goal during the UEFA European U21 Championship Qualifier Group 1 match between Republic of Ireland and Armenia at Tallaght Stadium in Tallaght, Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
Troy Parrott is congratulated by his Republic of Ireland team-mates, from left, Conor Masterson, Dara O'Shea and Adam Idah after scoring his side's first goal during the UEFA European U21 Championship Qualifier Group 1 match between Republic of Ireland and Armenia at Tallaght Stadium in Tallaght, Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
Troy Parrott of Republic of Ireland during the UEFA European U21 Championship Qualifier Group 1 match between Republic of Ireland and Armenia at Tallaght Stadium in Tallaght, Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
Luca Connell, left, and Troy Parrott of Republic of Ireland prior to the UEFA European U21 Championship Qualifier Group 1 match between Republic of Ireland and Armenia at Tallaght Stadium in Tallaght, Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

Spurs starlet Troy Parrott starts for Ireland as they look for a vital win on home soil (kick-off 8pm).

 

Online Editors

Related Content

The Throw-In All-Ireland camogie final preview: Kilkenny and Galway go head-to-head for O'Duffy Cup

In association with Bord Gáis Energy

Also in Sport