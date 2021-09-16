Republic of Ireland drop to 50th in world FIFA rankings

Republic of Ireland supporters during the World Cup 2022 Group A match against Serbia at the Aviva Stadium last week. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

The Republic of Ireland have dropped to 50th in the world rankings on the back of their most recent form, according to the new rankings just released by FIFA.

Ireland began the year in 42nd place, dropped to 47th and have now slumped to 50th in the world. Northern Ireland move up to 47th, Scotland are also up, to 45th, and Wales are 19th while England move into the top three, just behind Belgium and Brazil.

Ireland's World Cup opponents Portugal rise in the rankings and are now seventh in the world, Serbia move up, to 28th, Luxembourg go up to 94th and Azerbaijan drop three places, to 117th.

Ireland's lowest-ever ranking was 70th place, in July 2014, at the start of the Martin O'Neill era when the side were on a run of six games without a win.

Under O'Neill, the Republic did find form and were up to 23rd in the world in 2016, but dropped out of the top 30 in 2017.

While they did rise to 28th under Mick McCarthy, in September 2019, the team have been on the slide since then.

The Republic were 34th when Stephen Kenny succeeded McCarthy in April 2020 but have progressed down the rankings to 50th.