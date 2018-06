Republic of Ireland 0 Norway 2 as it happened: Lisa-Marie Utland's brace helps the visitors to three points

Colin Bell's Ireland were outclassed as Norway came out on top at Tallaght Stadium. A goal in either half from Lisa-Marie Utland saw the Scandinavians come out on top.

