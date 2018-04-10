Republic of Ireland 0 Netherlands 2 as it happened: European champions prove too strong for brave Irish at Tallaght Stadium
Lineth Beerensteyn's first half header and a dubious Sherida Spitse penalty gave Netherlands a 2-0 win at Tallaght Stadium tonight.
Online Editors
Related Content
- 'Holland are currently the best team in the world' - Record attendance expected as Irish women's team face the Dutch
- Slingshot ride to World Cup will do trick for Connolly
- Amber offers green light but Bell demands improvement
- Amber Barrett is the hero as Ireland keep their World Cup dream alive with a win against Slovakia