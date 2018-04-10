Republic of Ireland 0 Netherlands 2 as it happened: European champions prove too strong for brave Irish at Tallaght Stadium

Lineth Beerensteyn's first half header and a dubious Sherida Spitse penalty gave Netherlands a 2-0 win at Tallaght Stadium tonight.

