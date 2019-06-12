Republic of Ireland 0 Brazil 2 as it happened: Stephen Kenny's side valiant in defeat in Toulon
Stephen Kenny's Republic of Ireland under-21s were not good enough to beat Brazil but they put in an impressive display.
Online Editors
Related Content
- McCarthy rules out talks to persuade FAI to extend deal
- Ireland U21 vs Brazil: What time, what channel and everything you need to know about Toulon Tournament clash
- 'Don't pigeonhole him with being the next me' - Robbie Keane says fans should be patient with Troy Parrott
- 'He puts confidence in players' - Farrugia backing Stephen Kenny's Ireland U21s to deliver against Brazil
- Coventry pins colours to Irish mast ahead of Brazil clash
- David Kelly: 'Qualification still the only game in town for McCarthy as points preferred to style'