James McClean has had his say on Declan Rice's decision to "deliberate over switching allegiances to England".

'Representing your country should be an honour' - James McClean weighs in on Declan Rice saga

Rice was not named in Martin O'Neill's squad for the forthcoming Nations League match against Wales on September 6 with O'Neill revealing that the West Ham man is considering an approach by England.

Paul McGrath and Kevin Kilbane were two former players to have their say about Rice's decision with the latter, in particular, not holding back.

Kilbane tweeted: "I’d rather be ranked 150th in the world and never qualify again than have someone who has played, but needs time to THINK whether they should play for us again. Well done to MON for transparency."

This drew a response from Rice's internatioinal team-mate McClean, who said: "Bang on lad.. representing your country should be an honour and a proud moment (Irish flag)."

Kilbane expanded on his earlier tweet on Off The Ball this evening.

"I'm not happy with this, genuinely not happy with this," Kilbane said.

"This is poor. This is not on. Three caps, all the messages, kissing the badge. The messages and the signals all indicated to him being fully with us essentially. Why play in the first place? Why start playing for us? I don't buy it.

"You've got more value by playing for England, there's probably better wages down the line but playing international football is not about that and it never will be in my mind.

"He's changed his agent over the summer. Your agent is saying, 'This is great for you, you're getting international caps but don't play a competitive game', knowing full well that this is the first competitive game.

"You've got to applaud Martin O'Neill for this because many managers would come out and tow the line that Declan is injured or he's not quite right. He's come out today and said, 'Look, this is what I'm dealing with here. England have been in touch and we've got to respect his decision for that'.

"Agents accused me in the past of tweeting to get likes and all this sort of crap. That’s not the case honestly. Genuinely with this, he’s had his head turned. Why on earth play for us in the first place and then consider playing for another country?"

Online Editors