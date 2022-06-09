Remarkable Ukraine side continue to lift a nation in turmoil

Maybe the fashion of these end-of-season nights is to invoke weighty metaphor for what, mostly, sags with a weary apathy.

But this had a heartbeat, a feeling of meaning something. That Ireland lost the game will, no doubt, present Stephen Kenny with a whole new jigsaw of problems to resolve. Still no Nations League point on the board, still no signature win to his reign.

But there was an authenticity to what Ukraine brought here, turning up with utter competitive integrity on an evening designed to press tricky emotional buttons.

The language of war finds such casual, daily expression in our sports pages, we are profoundly ill-equipped when it comes to addressing the real thing.

Ukraine’s manager Oleksandr Petrakov painted a picture of soldiers watching this game at home, dipped low in trenches.

“People are following us under bombs,” he declared with a kind of double-barrelled bluntness unseasoned by melodrama.

How many of us had even heard of Mariupol six months ago?

Today it holds almost emblematic status in our eyes for how an entire city can be reduced to formless ruin by ruthless military bombardment.

Short of nuclear destruction, Mariupol now represents our most tangible understanding of the fragility of a world in which dangerous people have access to so much terrifyingly murderous hardware.

Ukraine’s enduring defiance in the face of Vladimir Putin’s war maybe delivers a context to sport itself that means UEFA’s modern confection of this multi-layered competition can’t but struggle to rise even to the level of the trivial.

The destruction of great tracts of their country cast a poignant shadow over everything here.

Three and a half thousand free tickets were distributed by the FAI to Ukrainian refugees – and how could you but wonder about the emotional strangeness of these people’s predicament, the jarring disconnect surely felt at being in a strange city, watching football at a time like this?

They made sure to have their voices heard too, but the sound wasn’t a football sound. It was a thunder of flaring nationalism.

Petrakov’s selection had a resolutely second-string appearance, assembled from the broken strands of a group – naturally – left broken by Sunday’s failure to overcome Wales in Cardiff for a place at this winter’s World Cup.

His players took the field, each one shrouded in a giant blue and yellow flag. That flag, those shirts, the Ukraine national anthem, all of these things mean more to this team and their people just now than most of us can truly process.

That spirit animates everything they do today, the words they use, the challenges they meet. For now, their circumstance tugs even at an opponents’ psyche.

Read More

Shane Duffy admitted before kick-off that: “We were all willing them to get to the World Cup” – a sentiment shared, surely, by just about anybody outside Wales (and, presumably, Russia).

Even the Welsh, no doubt, wrestled with some unspoken guilt at beating them.

Accordingly, Ireland were never going to have an easy night in trying to rinse the abjectness of Saturday’s defeat in Yerevan out of their system against opponents dialling into such deep reserves of nationalistic fervour.

But a pulsating Jason Knight run almost got Callum Robinson in within 60 seconds of kick-off, a clear statement that respect couldn’t be allowed decommission the competitive heat of a fixture with lasting implications for both.

Knight had apparent licence to float between the lines, drawing a smart save from Ukraine goalkeeper Andriy Lunin, inside 10 minutes and – generally – carrying a palpable threat behind Robinson and Chiedozie Ogbene.

Ireland were bright from the off, a reminder that Kenny’s team do, at least, set out to do more than shut down the opposition. They seek to – however naively at times – create something.

So many Irish teams of the recent past looked the work of a committee almost – just built to be quarrelsome, awkward, hard to beat.

They played like mid-table Championship sides, no lack of spine or sinew for sure, just bereft of any willingness to be different.

Martin O’Neill’s haughtiness was replaced by Mick McCarthy’s defensiveness, all filtered through the dull fog of press conferences splashing light on essentially nothing.

Kenny wants this team to play football, to embrace risk, to – above all – avoid any relapse into that old obduracy. He is trying to shift psychological gears here, to do away with this idea that ambition equates to some kind of deviant energy.

It’s not to everyone’s taste and, so, the marrow of the mood keeps on changing around him.

Ireland were denied what looked a legitimate penalty shout on 33 minutes, Valerii Bondar hauling Robinson down, yet radio silence from VAR after Slovakian referee Filip Glova wrongly decreed it a fair tackle.

Three minutes later, the video officials did intervene, denying Ukraine a breakthrough, Taras Kacharaba’s thunderbolt ruled out for an offside in the build-up.

And, no question, the sense of Kenny’s men losing traction as the game evolved was gathering weight, a suspicion franked just after the resumption when substitute Viktor Tsygankov’s free-kick flew all the way to Caoimhín Kelleher’s net.

Ireland always looked second best from there, albeit the visiting goalkeeper did brilliantly to deny Duffy a 79th minute equaliser after smart work from Michael Obafemi, and the big Derry man then almost scored in injury-time with a spectacular overhead effort.

An Irish team still leaning on Duffy as its primary attacking threat? Yep, old noise building again.

But it was Ukraine’s night in Dublin. A night carrying the proud signature of their people.