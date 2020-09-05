Relaxed Egan familiar with Finnish line

It's a tribute to the relaxed mood in the Irish camp that the one time John Egan got really animated yesterday was when he was asked who he will support when Cork play Kerry in the Munster championship.

Born and reared a Corkman, but the son of one of the greatest of all Kerry footballers in John Egan Snr, it was a hard call for the youngster. "Ah, I grew up watching a lot of Kerry football matches, because of dad, so I've stuck with them."

But he has the best of both worlds, because he supports Cork in hurling and has been know to bring hurleys to the Sheffield United training ground. "Enda Stevens and I have a puck around from time to time. He's not a bad hurler - for a Dub."

Today Egan will come up against Teemu Pukki, who scored 10 of the 15 goals Finland recorded during their successful Euro qualifying campaign.

"I've played against him, both in the Championship and the Premier League, as our clubs both came up last season. He has good movement in the box and he's a good finisher and has done really well for his country. Hopefully we can keep him quiet."

Although this time last year Egan was not first choice - behind Richard Keogh - the Corkman and Shane Duffy have struck up a serious partnership, ever since Egan took his chance against Georgia last year.

"I enjoy playing with Shane and hopefully we can continue building a good partnership. The more games a pair get together the better we can become."

And that includes learning from last Thursday night, and Bulgaria's goal, when Bozhidar Kraev was able to ghost between Egan and Duffy to score.

"Shane and I spoke about it immediately after the match and we've reviewed it on DVD since. I think every time you concede a goal, especially as a centre-half, you dissect it to bits and try to learn from it. We needed to be tighter there and narrower.

"It was a bitter pill to swallow because I thought we were doing really well in the game, but we just have to learn from it."

Sunday Indo Sport