Reasons to be fearful? Five things we've learned from Irish loss

Stephen Kenny's first game in charge of Ireland at the Aviva Stadium didn't go to plan. Here's five things we've learned from the Nations League defeat to Finland.

1. A World away

We can now forget about winning our Nations League group and a 2022 World Cup qualifying seeding in the second tier. One point from six in two competitive internationals doesn’t get you any rewards like that. Our World Cup group just got much harder – we could now have France and Russia or Portugal and Poland – with one team to qualify directly.

2. Trial and error

Stephen Kenny is not afraid to make changes. The entire midfield from Thursday night went out and in came Jayson Molumby, Harry Arter and Robbie Brady. Maybe his hand was forced because it is still effectively pre-season for our players, but Molumby in particular looked like a footballer with an Irish future. He needs to start playing with Brighton.

3. The little details

Giovanni Trappatoni used to bore the pants off the Irish media, and you presume the players, by prattling on about ‘the little details’. But they do matter. Ireland lost this match because Robbie Brady had a five-yard pass intercepted instead of completed. That’s international football for you.

4. Coleman dilemma

The Seamus Coleman issue has to be settled. Your captain plays unless he is suspended or injured. Matt Doherty has not done enough in these two matches to keep the right-back spot. Coleman ought to come back for the Slovakia test, we need his experience next month.

5. Goal standard

Somehow, after 180 minutes of competitive football this season without creating a goal from open play, Ireland have to beat Slovakia in Bratislava next month to keep our Euro dreams alive. We can’t play for penalties – there’s no guarantee we’d score them. Where is that goal coming from?

Online Editors