Randolph injury may represent a changing of the guard but which of Ireland’s young guns is best placed to step up?

There were murmurs in recent months that the Irish camp were worried about Darren Randolph's wellbeing with the March international window in mind.

And when Caoimhin Kelleher got a run in the Liverpool side and started to impress, there was a growing school of thought that maybe this was the time to promote the Corkman regardless of how Randolph was doing.

But that debate lost impetus when Kelleher suffered a setback and it has now been rendered redundant with the news that Randolph is out of the crunch clash in Serbia and the subsequent games with Luxembourg and Qatar courtesy of a hip problem that looks to be a consequence of wear and tear.

It's concerning for the Wicklow native. He played for West Ham against Everton on New Year's Day at short notice but it was noted that he was struggling to get distance on his kicks.

He needed the help of defenders in that regard in the second half of his recent outing against Manchester City.

In Mick McCarthy's final game against Denmark, Randolph was also troubled in this area. There was a view that Ireland were going less direct in that fixture and playing the ball out from the back a little bit more but Randolph's health was a factor in that too.

Coming at the start of a World Cup campaign, this may represent a changing of the guard between the sticks.

To be fair to Randolph, he's actually reasonably good with his feet but there is a newer breed of goalkeeper that is extremely assured in that department and that does appear to be a closer fit to Kenny's style.

Yet the lingering sense was that with other experienced figures absent or struggling, the first choice netminder would be retained for Belgrade if fit.

The problem Kenny faces now is that bigger question marks hang over all of the alternatives.

Expand Close 10 November 2020; Mark Travers, right, and Caoimhin Kelleher during a Republic of Ireland training session at The Hive in London, England. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp 10 November 2020; Mark Travers, right, and Caoimhin Kelleher during a Republic of Ireland training session at The Hive in London, England. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

CAOIMHIN KELLEHER

If Kelleher returns to full training at Liverpool next week and shows he has recovered from an abdominal tear then it's a straightforward decision for Kenny even if this means throwing in a rookie for a senior debut in a competitive game.

New goalkeeping coach Dean Kiely can relate to that as his Irish bow came in the second leg of the Euro 2000 playoff loss to Turkey.

The confident youngster has already coped with the scrutiny of being thrown into a Champions League game of substance by Jurgen Klopp and is working every day with one of the best club teams in the world even if they have hit a choppy patch. Kelleher's rise to become the trusted number two wasn't universally welcomed by the Irish staff because third choice status would likely have led to a loan move and more experience. Still, as Kenny notes, Kelleher has managed to get five games in across the campaign which is probably above expectations

MARK TRAVERS

The only other option with relatively recent Premier League experience in the bank but it's proved quite challenging for the Kildare native since his fairytale debut against Spurs in May 2019. He was on the sidelines as Bournemouth suffered relegation last term and was sent to Swindon in League One this term to gain badly needed minutes. After ten appearances in the John Sheridan managed side, he was recalled by Bournemouth after chosen stopper Asmir Begovic suffered an injury. But Begovic overcame his minor knock and has continued to play with Travers on the bench as aprecaution. Kenny admitted that he is frustrated by this situation.

Expand Close Gavin Bazunu moved from Shamrock Rovers to Manchester City when he was 16. Picture: SPORTSFILE / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Gavin Bazunu moved from Shamrock Rovers to Manchester City when he was 16. Picture: SPORTSFILE

GAVIN BAZUNU

The 19-year-old ex-Shamrock Rovers keeper made headlines with a €500,000 move to Manchester City and he is held in very high regard by the Premier League champions elect. He signed a new deal last summer after spending time with their Champions League squad, but the next move was always going to be heading out for experience and his third tier stay with Rochdale has proved to be a baptism of fire. Brian Barry-Murphy's side are an entertaining watch that are good going forward but leaky at the back and Bazunu has been kept extremely busy. They have conceded more goals than any other team in the division and, while Bazunu has made a few errors, the bottom line reports appear to be quite positive. Within the Irish set-up, there's a serious buzz around the Dubliner and he is viewed as the main long term challenger to Kelleher. But this would represent a sudden promotion. Don't be surprised if he's in the squad though.

Expand Close Kieran O'Hara has recently lost his place at Burton Albion / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Kieran O'Hara has recently lost his place at Burton Albion

KIERAN O’HARA

The other goalkeeper given a prominent mention by Kenny at his supporters Q and A was the former Manchester United stopper O'Hara. He made the permanent move to Burton Albion last summer and was seeing plenty of gametime under the turn of the year when he lost his place. Like Travers, O'Hara has two caps to his name - they both featured in friendlies against Bulgaria and New Zealand under Mick McCarthy - and they were the understudies to Randolph until Kelleher's emergence. Travers now appears to be ahead of O'Hara in the pecking order.

Expand Close Kieran Westwood has been absent for Sheffield Wednesday with broken ribs / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Kieran Westwood has been absent for Sheffield Wednesday with broken ribs

KEIREN WESTWOOD

Some managers would respond to the current crisis by picking up the phone to the Sheffield Wednesday player immediately. The assumption is that his international career is over but he's made 12 appearances for Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship in 2020/21 after a period in the wilderness. However, the simple problem is that Westwood broke his ribs last month and while no firm return date has been given, it's hard to see how an emergency return would really work for club, country and the player given that his Irish CV has been stop start for reasons related to his attendance record. The sense is that it wouldn't fit with Kenny's vision either.

Online Editors