Rain falls on Ireland’s farewell parade as defeat to France worsened by Katie McCabe injury scare

Ireland 0 France 3

Ireland's Marissa Sheva in action against Solene Durand of France at Tallaght Stadium. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

The dampest of squibs and a farewell parade truly rained upon. Difficult to know which groan from the Ireland faithful sounded more anguished.

The goal from which Ireland should have led but was denied by an errant offside call? The two-goal salvo from a once doleful French side who roused in first-half injury-time to effectively put this game to bed?

Arguably neither; instead, it was the howls for Ireland’s captain, Katie McCabe, at first slumping to the turf in obvious distress, and then departing it on the half-hour, having rolled an ankle. Hasty novenas commenced immediately amongst the record 7,632 attendance.

When a deeply underwhelming Sinead Farrelly also withdrew after collapsing to the floor late on, there weren’t enough rosary beads left to go around.

Ultimately, this was a night when Ireland were reminded of the damage that can be wrought at a moment’s notice by the world’s very best, it also reiterated just how the World Cup debutantes require their very best to be at their best.

Indeed, Ireland had been the better team before, and even shortly after McCabe’s precautionary departure, but their first concession came down a now denuded left flank before the visitors cut a swathe through the middle to complete the one-two sucker punch.

Republic of Ireland's Katie McCabe receives treatment prior to being substituted during an international friendly match at Tallaght Stadium, Dublin. Picture date: Thursday July 6, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Republic Women. Photo credit should re

After a comprehensive defeat, McCabe’s injury and the ongoing off-field issues that flared up once more this week, Ireland probably can’t wait to board the plane heading south.

They started promisingly here but faded with what is the manager’s strongest hand.

The team selection, advanced by many of us beforehand, confirmed that there was only really one pertinent quandary; ultimately, it was determined by a familiar fitness solution.

Ruesha Littlejohn needed more minutes than Lily Agg, who got 20 minutes with the game done; aside from which of them ultimately secures one of the deeper lying roles, this was a team that the manager would hope is best-placed to face the Australians in 13 days’ time.

Tackling a French side who are ranked fifth in the world and, since their successful player-led rebellion against a manager, Corinne Diacre, whose tactics and style they publicly derided.

In her place arrived Herve Renard, the avuncular leader of the audacious Saudi Arabian coup against Messi and Co in Qatar.

Unlike Ireland, he walked into a dressing-room oozing with world-class talent, or at least it did when they walked back in once ensuring Diacre had suffered the guillotine.

He eyed the angry wet wind whipping in from the Dublin mountains and muttered contentedly to himself; an Irish summer is much like an Australian winter after all.

Farrelly and Marissa Sheva didn’t have to wait long for their first touches as Ireland’s system demonstrated its key potency; two swift counters on either side, with Kyra Carusa acting as the target woman feeding left and right to the advancing McCabe and Heather Payne.

While France looked calm and assured on the ball, picking pretty patterns, they were undone by the inclemency of the conditions and the tigerish tackling of the hosts.

Ireland were able to shunt them backwards from central positions for the most part, relying on their central defensive authority to cope with anything flung in from the flanks.

As usual, Ireland were much happier going longer – at one stage Courtney Brosnan had a shot on target from a missile launch, such was the strength of the wind – and they should have led from such a gambit.

McCabe had spent a few seconds in splendid isolation on the left wing awaiting a Niamh Fahey cross-field free.

Instead, Fahey punted long, Farrelly nodded on, and Carusa carried on; her finish was superb but the officialdom was not, deeming her offside when clearly played on by Sakina Karchaoui.

In the World Cup, such a transgression will not be allowed; indeed, VAR will ensure referee Kirsty Dowle would broadcast the news to the disappointed Irish crowd.

Carusa, outstanding in her new pivotal position, had the ball in the net again but was correctly ruled offside this time after Denise O’Sullivan’s superb midfield smash and grab.

Ireland improved the longer the piece went on, France dropping deeper, and played some really decent stuff even as McCabe eventually succumbed to her wounded limb.

Ireland did have a scare when Brosnan abandoned her usual poise, and her penalty area, in an attempt to cut off a through ball to Selma Bacha but almost ended up in the front row of the stand.

Fortunately for her, Bacha’s shot from a tight angle hit the side-netting.

Ireland’s luck ran out on the cusp of the injury-time prompted by McCabe’s departure.

Her replacement, Izzy Atkinson, a late bolter to the squad and a bright starter here, was done all ends in on her flank by Maelle Lakrar, Payne got across well but inadvertently returned the cross and Lakrar pounced to bundle home.

Within 90 seconds, nine-time Champions League winner Eugenie Le Sommer, who had done little of note in the entire half, competed a sweeping move, the first through the middle, to swat home her 89th international goal.

The crowd, doused by persistent rain, were witnessing their parade ruined by rain.

Lakrar powered in her second from an arrowed Karchaoui corner from the left on the hour; Farrelly and Atkinson allowing the French woman an untrammelled run.

A dressing-down in the dress rehearsal. Reality bites from here on in.

Ireland: Brosnan; Payne (O’Gorman 70), Fahey (O’Riordan 70), Quinn, Connolly (Caldwell 81), McCabe (capt) (Atkinson 31); Littlejohn (Agg 70), O’Sullivan, Farrelly (Larkin 77), Sheva, Carusa.

France: Peyraud-Magnin; Lakrar (Perisset 75), E Cascarino, Renard (capt), Karchaoui (Asseyi 87); Geyoro (Majri (87), Toletti, Dali (De Almeida 62); Diani (Mateo 62), Le Sommer (Feller 75), Bacha.

Referee: Kirsty Dowle (England)