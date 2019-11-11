Raheem Sterling dropped by England after training ground bust-up with Liverpool defender Joe Gomez

Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling will not be considered for selection in the England line-up for Thursday's Euro 2020 qualifier against Montenegro as a result of a 'disturbance' at the team hotel.

Sterling clashed with Liverpool defender Joe Gomez during Sunday's top-of-the-table clash with at Anfield and tempers boiled when the duo were reunited at St. George's Park on Monday.

The Football Association released a statement late on Monday evening confirming Sterling will be punished for his role 'a disturbance in a private team area', with manager Gareth Southgate giving his explanation for the decision.

"We have taken the decision to not consider Raheem for the match against Montenegro on Thursday," said the England boss.

"One of the great challenges and strengths for us is that we've been able to separate club rivalries from the national team. Unfortunately the emotions of yesterday's game were still raw.

"My feeling is that the right thing for the team is the action we have taken. Now that the decision has been made with the agreement of the entire squad, it’s important that we support the players and focus on Thursday night."

Reports suggest Sterling and Gomez has to be separated by team-mates after the Manchester City player clashed with his Liverpool rival, with his omission from the squad certain to dominate the agenda for England ahead of their game at Wembley.

Sterling has not been sent home by Southgate and will remain as part of the squad, with press conferences for England players certain to focus on this incident on Tuesday and Wednesday.

City star Sterling has been in exceptional form for England, scoring eight goals providing five assists during Euro 2020 qualification.

Gomez, who was introduced as a 87th-minute substitute on Sunday, won the last of his England seven senior caps in the Nations League third-place play-off against Switzerland in June.

Online Editors